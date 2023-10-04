WATCH: The champiooons! Newcastle fans generate spine-tingling pre-match atmosphere as Champions League football returns to St. James' Park with blockbuster PSG clash

Newcastle United fans were in full-voice as Champions League football returned to St. James' Park with a blockbuster clash against PSG.

Champions League football back at St. James'

Magpies qualified for UCL after 20 years

Scintillating first-half performance makes it more special

WHAT HAPPENED? The mercury started to soar hours before the first whistle as the Magpies clashed with PSG ultras before the match. The temperature showed no signs of dropping as Champions League nights returned to St. James' Park after a hiatus of 20 years and the fans gave their all to give Eddie Howe's men a raucous welcome as they made their way out of the tunnel to take on the French champions.

Popular fans chant 'Hello! Hello! We Are the Geordie boys' mural and banner were on full show behind the goalposts as the Champions League anthem echoed around the stadium. What a sight to savour!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The scintillating welcome must have rubbed off the players as Eddie Howe's troops hardly put a foot wrong in the opening 45 minutes. Miguel Almiron opened the scoring in the 17th minute and the lead was doubled by local boy Dan Burn following a chaotic passage of play.

PSG had no shots on target in the opening half, while Newcastle had four, which further highlights the domination of the hosts.

WHAT NEXT? Newcastle will host Borussia Dortmund in their next Champions League match after the international break on October 25.