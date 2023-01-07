Zidane rejects USMNT's lucrative offer to be next head coach

Zinedine Zidane turned down the United States men's national team's lucrative offer to be its next head coach, GOAL can confirm.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? As first reported by L'Equipe and confirmed by GOAL, the Stars and Stripes made an offer to the French legend that was attractive, both personally and sportingly, with a high proposed salary and prospect of coaching the 2026 World Cup co-hosts. But Zidane, who last coached Real Madrid, is said to be holding out for the France post, even as Didier Deschamps just signed an extension.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT is currently investigating a 1991 domestic violence incident that recently surfaced from Gregg Berhalter's past. The 2022 World Cup manager's contract ended this past week, and while it's possible he eventually returns, the program is assessing all options.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Anthony Hudson was named the interim manager for January international camp, though he is unlikely to be named permanent head coach.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? U.S. Soccer's ongoing investigation into Berhalter (and allegations that Gio Reyna's family blackmailed him) could provide more clarity on the future of the program.