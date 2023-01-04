Gregg Berhalter & Gio Reyna could both still have USMNT futures despite scandal, says U.S. Soccer director Stewart

U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart said both Gregg Berhalter and Gio Reyna could remain with the U.S. men's national team going forward.

Berhalter not disqualified from USMNT coaching search

Reyna to remain involved with despite controversy

U.S. set for January camp friendlies this month

WHAT HAPPENED? Controversy has consumed the USMNT in recent weeks as a feud between Berhalter and Reyna's family has gotten ugly. After Reyna received little playing time at the World Cup, Berhalter criticized the young star's attitude in a thinly-veiled discussion of an unnamed player. Reyna, in response, apologized for his emotional reaction while expressing his frustration that an internal incident became public.

This week, though, the feud took a turn, as it was revealed that Reyna's parents, American soccer legends Claudio and Danielle Reyna, told Stewart in December of a 1991 domestic violence incident between Berhalter and his wife, Rosalind, in a potential act of retaliation.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite the controversy, Berhalter is still being considered for a second cycle as USMNT manager, although an investigation remains ongoing, while Reyna will not be disqualified from USMNT call-ups regardless of who is in charge.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When it comes to our head coaching position that we have right now," Stewart said, "Gregg Berhalter, until the investigation and the review takes place, is still under consideration for the head coach job of our U.S. men's national team."

He added: "My job is also to make sure that U.S. Soccer is in good hands, so a review takes place so that we then look at what's best for the next four years, and then we have to make determinations on where we are at that moment. That's my job: to make sure that there's a pool of candidates at any given moment, no matter this moment, or even six months or two years back, that there's a pool of candidates that you can think about. That's part of the job and that will be ongoing as we speak."

With regards to Reyna, Stewart said: "Every player with a U.S. passport is eligible for our national team, so I don't see any problems moving forward related to any player that comes to our U.S. national team and can contribute."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: U.S. Soccer is still investigating the incident, with president Cindy Parlow-Cone confirming on Wednesday that the federation is looking into potential "inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by people outside of the organization". Stewart is also completing his post-World Cup sporting review, which the sporting director said was always expected to run a little bit longer due to the unique nature of the winter World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The USMNT is set to convene for January camp, with Anthony Hudson set to take over as interim head coach, as they prepare to face Serbia and Colombia in Los Angeles.