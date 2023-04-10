Wrexham 'Super Paul Mullin' chant: Lyrics, video & meaning of Red Dragons fans' song

If you're heading to The Racecourse Ground soon, here are all the words to the famous song, including video of the fans singing it

Wrexham have been on quite the journey since being bought by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with the Red Dragons pushing for promotion from the National League as they look to kick-start their climb up the English football pyramid.

One of the early heroes of the Reynolds-McElhenney era has been Paul Mullin, a free-scoring striker who dropped down divisions to add some firepower to Wrexham's attack and his exploits have duly seen him become immortalised in song.

Wrexham 'Super Paul Mullin' chant lyrics

*The chant below contains strong language

"We've got Mullin, Super Paul Mullin,

I don't quite think you understand.

He plays in red and white,

He's f*cking dynamite,

We've got super Paul Mullin!

What tune is Wrexham's 'Super Paul Mullin' chant sung to?

The tune of the 'Super Paul Mullin' chant resembles the famous American Country song 'Achy Breaky Heart' by Billy Ray Cyrus, which was released in 1992.

