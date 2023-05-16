Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson reveals reasons for releasing 11 players as he makes tough decisions ahead of League Two adventure

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has explained why he took the decision to release 11 players ahead of the Robins' return to League Two.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood-owned club announced their retain list for the 2022-23 season on Monday with just shy of a dozen players being moved on. Parkinson has since explained why he took the difficult decision to let so many members of his squad depart the Racecourse Ground.

WHO DID WREXHAM RELEASE?

Ryan Austin

Kai Calderbank-Park

Malik Dijksteel

Reece Hall-Johnson

Jake Hyde

Rory Watson

Tom Jenkins

Dan Jones

Harry Lennon

Louis Lloyd

Will Mountfield

WHAT THEY SAID: “Jake wasn’t with us this season and his contract is up so it is time for him to find another club,” said Parkinson. ”Reece is the same. He has been a good pro around the training ground all season, always conducted himself well, but he wants to go somewhere where he has got more chance of playing. We wish them both all the best.

“It is a real shame for Harry. One injury too many has just caught up with him and he’s taken the decision to retire from football. Harry is a really good lad and we wish him all the best.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The manager added: “Rory and Kai have maintained their standards on the training pitch throughout the season but the time is right for both of them to try and be a number one keeper somewhere else."

In the case of Austin, Dijksteel, Jenkins, Jones, Lloyd and Mountfield, Parkinson felt it was time for the youngsters to play first-team football elsewhere. “We looked at it and if we didn’t feel those lads would be pushing towards the first team squad then it was right for them to move on for their own careers,” he explained. “When you get to 19 or 20, you have got to start knocking on the door of someone’s first team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One player who was not included on the retained list was Ben Foster. 'The Cycling GK' signed a short-term deal towards the end of the season and is yet to decide whether he will commit to another year. Meanwhile, the free-scoring Paul Mullin has penned a one-year extension in a huge boost to Wrexham's promotion hopes.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are expected to spend big in the transfer window as they eye back-to-back promotions into the third tier of English football.