Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson hails ‘incredible support’ in the U.S. as his side prepare for ‘really exciting’ pre-season tour of the States

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is looking forward to receiving "incredible support" in the U.S. as his team prepare for a "really exciting" pre-season.

WHAT HAPPENED? After a successful season in which they won the National League title, securing their return to the Football League after 15 years, the Red Dragons are preparing themselves for a pre-season tour in the United States, where they will rub shoulders with MLS and Premier League heavyweights. Thousands of American supporters attended a $1m winner-takes-all seven-a-side tournament in North Carolina, where a Wrexham team competed. Parkinson expressed his excitement about their support in America and is looking forward to meeting the fans across the Atlantic during the pre-season tour.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is incredible the support we have got in America. We are looking forward to getting over there and meeting some of our American supporters. I spoke to the staff that were over there and they said as much as they would like to have progressed even further in the tournament, the lads and the staff were amazed with the amount of support that the club has got over in America," said Parkinson.

"It was a very enjoyable experience by all accounts and the pre-season tour is really exciting for us all. We are looking forward to getting the lads back for a couple of weeks training before that and we will enjoy the experience," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club has gained significant popularity in America since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the club in 2021, with the documentary series 'Welcome to Wrexham' attracting more fans stateside.

However, keeping aside the fan excitement, Parkinson is also focused on his job at hand as he wants to make it a "fruitful trip" in terms of preparations for their new adventure in League Two.

"It is pre-season and it is a trip where we are going to be working really hard preparing for the new season. But equally, these opportunities don't come along very often in your career at this level. Obviously, Premier League teams go to America and further afield so it is a great opportunity for us, and we will be going out there to savour every moment of it. The most important thing is that we make it a fruitful trip in terms of our preparation for the season but hopefully it is an enjoyable one as well," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are scheduled to play four friendlies with matches against Chelsea, LA Galaxy reserves, and Manchester United, and the first match will be against the Blues on July 19 in North Carolina.