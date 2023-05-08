‘Do the right thing!’ - Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney makes fresh bid to lure ex-Real Madrid star Gareth Bale out of retirement

Rob McElhenney has launched a fresh bid to try and lure Gareth Bale out of retirement, with Wrexham’s co-owner urging him to “do the right thing”.

Wales icon hung up boots in January

Dragons want him for 2023-24

Hollywood stars hold serious interest

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Real Madrid and Tottenham star star hung up his boots in January after savouring MLS Cup glory with LAFC in 2022. That decision came as a surprise to many, with the ex-Wales international still just 33 years of age. Wrexham, fresh from their promotion back to the Football League, have been trying to tempt the five-time Champions League winner back to his homeland, with McElhenney inviting Bale for a round of golf while Ryan Reynolds has been asking “what if…” on social media.

WHAT THEY SAID: McElhenney is refusing to throw in the towel, with the ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ star telling The Aarthi and Sriram Show: “Gareth, okay listen, it's just me and you talking for a second. I know that Southern California is beautiful and I know, I'm from Philadelphia and I've lived here for many, many years but you're a young man and you have the rest of your life to live wherever you want. If you could just come back for one last year of glory, one last year. I believe your nation, the nation of Wales, could do the right thing. Call me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale is aware of Wrexham’s efforts to make him a marquee addition at the Racecourse Ground, but has said of McElhenney’s pleas: “I think I was looking more for a free round of golf off Rob. I'm sure we'll have a chat and a joke but I'm quite happy where I am. I'm spending a lot of time with my kids, my wife, time that I've lost so much over the years being committed to football. I'm just enjoying family life and playing some golf.”

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? While Bale remains a pipe dream for now, with Wrexham’s promotion-winning squad enjoying an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas, more money will be spent by Reynolds and McElhenney in the next transfer window as the Dragons seek to roar their way up the divisions and towards the Premier League.