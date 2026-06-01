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How to buy World Cup tickets after the lottery? Guide to official resale, where to buy & more

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Here’s how you can still get your hands on World Cup 2026 match tickets

While watching this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026 from North America on the TV will be thrilling, it doesn’t come close to being seated in any of the state-of-the-art stadiums, watching the matches unfold in front of your very eyes.

If you missed out on picking up match tickets during all the various lottery phases that have been and gone since September 2025, there’s no need to be glum, the final whistle hasn't blown just yet.

Let GOAL be your guide on all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost, how the official resale process works and more.

FIFA World Cup 2026 TicketsBook Now

READ MORE: FIFA World Cup 2026 dynamic pricing ticket guide: What does dynamic pricing mean?

How to buy FIFA World Cup tickets after the lottery?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorised destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets.

Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

FIFA World Cup 2026 TicketsBook Now

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America. For the first time ever, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

  • Canada: Toronto and Vancouver
  • Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey
  • United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle

How much are World Cup 2026 tickets?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

  • Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.
  • Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.
  • Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.
  • Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates are shown below:

StageTicket price range
Group Stage (excl. host nations)$60 - $620
Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735
Round of 32$105 - $750
Round of 16$170 - $980 
Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775
Semi-finals $420 - $3,295
Final$2,030 - $7,875

Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on secondary selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

CountryStadium (City)World Cup Tournament Capacity
CanadaBC Place (Vancouver) 54,000
 BMO Field (Toronto) 45,000
MexicoEstadio Azteca (Mexico City) 83,000
 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 48,000
 Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 53,500
United StatesMercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 75,000
 Gillette Stadium (Boston) 65,000
 AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 94,000
 NRG Stadium, Houston 72,000
 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 73,000
 SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) 70,000
 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 65,000
 MetLife Stadium, New York 82,500
 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 69,000 
 Levi's Stadium, San Francisco 71,000 
 Lumen Field, Seattle 69,000

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

 

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so. 

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5  (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
Germany – 4  (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
Italy - 4  (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)
France - 2 (1998, 2018)
Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

 

You have to go back almost 70 years for the World Cup Final that featured the most normal time goals. In 1958, in Sweden, a Brazil side that featured the likes of Pele, Garrincha and Vava beat the hosts 5-2 in the curtain-closer. Pele and Vava both scored twice as Brazil were crowned World Cup champions for the first ever time.

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