Wimbledon 2025 Ladies' tickets: Where to buy tickets for Ladies' Singles & Doubles matches

Don’t miss the chance to witness some enthralling ladies' matches at Wimbledon if you're looking to secure last-minute tickets

Been watching the epic Wimbledon 2025 drama unfold on TV and want to get closer to the action? Got some time off coming up and looking to fill the void with some sensational sporting plans? Or maybe you just fancy treating yourself or some tennis-loving family members to a memorable day out? Whatever your reason for wanting to visit the Wimbledon Championships this year, don’t give up hope of bagging some tickets to see some momentous ladies’ singles and doubles matches just yet.

Wimbledon, officially known as The Championships, is the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world. Held annually at the All England Club in London, it is unique as the only Grand Slam event played exclusively on grass. The female of the species grabs the tennis spotlight on Saturday, July 12, with the ladies’ singles final taking place at SW19.

There are of course plenty of other jaw-dropping ladies’ matches taking place throughout the second week of the Championships if you're looking to get inside the tournament, including the ladies’ doubles final, which precedes the men’s final on Sunday, July 13. If you play your cards right you could be there in person to watch those stellar showdowns and others unfold. Don’t delay, demand is always high for Wimbledon tickets and it will be the end of this year’s Championships before you know it.

The ladies’ singles has proved to be an exciting and unpredictable spectacle in recent years and amazingly we’ve had different winners triumph in each of the past eight editions. That trend of crowning a new Wimbledon winner is guaranteed to continue this time around too, with all previous champions in the 2025 line-up (Petra Kvitova, Elena Rybakina, Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova) having been ousted before the 4th round.

We’re also set for a thrilling climax to the ladies' doubles competition. This event has been won by dynamic duos such as the Williams sisters, Steffi Graf and Gabriela Sabatini, and Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver in the past. We were treated to a hugely enjoyable ladies’ doubles final twelve months ago with Katerina Siniakova claiming her third title in the space of seven years. It was the first success with American Taylor Townsend after pairing up with Barbora Krejcikova for title wins in 2018 and 2022.

Who will reign supreme in the ladies’ events at Wimbledon in 2025? You could be there in person to find out. Let GOAL show you all the vital information you need on how to buy tickets to the forthcoming ladies’ matches, including how much they cost and where you can get your hands on them.

What is the ladies’ match schedule at Wimbledon 2025?

Getty Images

Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals : Wednesday July 9

: Wednesday July 9 Ladies’ Singles Semi-finals : Thursday July 10

: Thursday July 10 Ladies' Doubles Semi-finals : Friday July 11

: Friday July 11 Ladies' Singles Final : Saturday July 12

: Saturday July 12 Ladies' Doubles Final: Sunday July 13

How much are ladies’ match tickets at Wimbledon?

Centre Court tickets for the second week of Wimbledon ranged from £150-315 for those who were successful in this year's Wimbledon ballot. However, for those who were unsuccessful, but still wanted to guarantee themselves a spot on Centre Court, Debenture tickets were available and ranged from £1870-£8000 (Wednesday 9 through to Sunday 13). Court 1 debentures ranged from £670-£1,855 for Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10.

Tickets can also be sourced from resale sites like StubHub, where Debenture tickets range from approximately £2000 upwards. While prices may be higher on resale sites, if you’re a fervent tennis fan who is desperate to fulfil a lifelong ambition of seeing some top-quality matches at Wimbledon, they could be the best option for securing highly sought-after tickets.

How to buy tickets for Wimbledon Ladies’ matches

Getty Images

There are a number of ways to buy tickets for ladies’ matches at Wimbledon. You could have entered the public ballots and if successful purchased tickets via that route. Buying debenture seats is also another option. Debentures are more expensive, but they also offer benefits, including guaranteed seats and VIP access to exclusive areas, bars and restaurants.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the event you want to go to

Just type the sport (or participants) in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the event page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the tennis!

How to watch or stream Wimbledon Ladies’ matches

In the UK, the BBC are broadcasting free-to-air coverage of the Wimbledon Championships daily via their channels (BBC One and BBC Two) with matches also accessible on-demand via their streaming platform, BBC iPlayer. In the United States, Wimbledon 2025 will be shown live on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $10.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $14.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $24.99), 1 year costs $109.99.

US tennis fans can also stream Wimbledon matches live with a subscription to Fubo. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Fubo is the ultimate choice for avid sports fans as it provides access to many popular sports, including NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Where to stay near Wimbledon 2025

If you're travelling down to Wimbledon for the day or trying to get a spot at one of the many tournament events, you'll want to find a place to stay near Wimbledon in the South West area of London near Wimbledon or in the city of London, to make the most of your visit.

It's extremely easy to walk around in South West London, and it's very well connected to the rest of the city, with lots of train and tube stops nearby. You can either stay near the tournament if you're planning to get there early or if you want to stay more central, there are a myriad of options to choose from near the city centre of the capital.

Whether it's your first time at Wimbledon or you're an avid fan of sitting on The Hill, use the interactive map below to have a browse of what's available around the tournament when it's on - you can also hover over accommodation options to see what suits your budget, depending on the dates when you want to go.

