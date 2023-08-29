Will Kylian Mbappe play for France at 2024 Olympics? New U21s boss Thierry Henry addresses possibility of including PSG superstar in his squad for Paris Games

France U21s boss Thierry Henry has discussed the possibility of including Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in his squad for the 2024 Olympics.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Arsenal and Les Bleus striker will be in charge of the French U23 team at next summer's Paris Olympics after signing a contract with the FFF (French Football Federation) until 2025. Although his primary task will be ensuring qualification for the next U21 European Championship in 2025, Henry will also be expected to oversee a strong campaign at the Olympic next summer with France hosting the Games. While the Olympic team will be comprised mostly of players who are below 23 years of age, he can call up three senior players.

WHAT THEY SAID: Henry was asked about his thoughts on including Mbappe in the squad during his first press conference as the new France U21s manager, and replied: "On the pitch, it would have been good. But unfortunately, I can't help you. We have the Olympics in France, it's historic. I'm very happy, but for the moment, the priority is for Euro Espoirs and I'm thinking of players born on January 1, 2002 and that's already not bad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Previously, Mbappe had expressed his desire to participate in the Paris Olympics as he wants to add a gold medal to his trophy cabinet after lifting the World Cup in 2018. He insisted that after watching the London Games in 2012 he wanted to participate in the Tokyo edition in 2021, but PSG refused him permission to take part.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe's short-term focus will be on PSG's next Ligue 1 fixture against Lyon on Sunday at the Groupama Stadium.