He's back! French footballing legend Thierry Henry has returned to the federation as head coach of the U-21 men's side

Thierry Henry is back in the French football fold. The 46-year-old World Cup winner has been appointed as the head coach of France's under-21 team.

Appointed France under-21 boss

Signs deal until 2025

Will lead side at Paris Olympics

WHAT HAPPENED? As well as leading his new charges' bid to qualify for the 2025 European Championship in Slovakia, Henry's remit also includes taking charge of the French team at next summer's Paris Olympics. His contract will run until 2025.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The France legend has had an active coaching career so far with managerial jobs at Monaco and Montreal Impact sandwiched by two spells as assistant manager of the Belgian national side.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR THIERRY HENRY? Henry will name his first squad on August 31 as Les Bleuets face a friendly against Denmark on September 7 followed by a European Championship qualifier against Slovenia on September 11.