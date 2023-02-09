Will Benzema be fit for Club World Cup final? Real Madrid boss Ancelotti delivers injury update

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has suggested that Karim Benzema could be fit enough to figure in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

French striker nursing a knock

Missed semi-final win over Al Ahly

Al-Hilal next up with silverware on the line

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blancos put themselves in contention for a global crown when seeing off Al Ahly at the semi-final stage, with a 4-1 victory secured there without Ballon d’Or winner Benzema being available. Real are now set to face Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup final on Saturday, with it possible that their talismanic French striker will have recovered from a slight knock in time to figure in that contest.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ancelotti told reporters when asked for a fitness update on Benzema and Brazilian defender Eder Militao: “They're not fully recovered yet. Karim is doing quite well but there are more doubts about Militao. They will train on Friday and we will see.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Real boss added on a couple of other senior stars that missed out on the win over Al Ahly: “[Dani] Carvajal will return, he had a fever today. So will [Marco] Asensio, who had a muscle overload.”

WHAT NEXT? Champions League holders Real last won the Club World Cup back in 2018 and will be determined to add to their ever-growing trophy collection when facing Saudi Arabian opposition at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco.