Who will win the 2023-24 Premier League title?

Manchester City's defeat to Aston Villa means Pep Guardiola's side are now six points behind leaders Arsenal - will they still be crowned champions?

After Arsenal fell away in the Premier League title race last season, and given Erling Haaland's propensity to tear up England's top flight, it looked like it was almost certain to be Manchester City's name on the trophy once again for 2023-24.

Pep Guardiola's side haven't had it all their own way up to now, however, with Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Aston Villa representing their third defeat in the league, and the sixth time they've dropped points, with the City boss acknowledging that all is not right just 24 hours after admitting he felt his side would win the title.

To be fair, they may well end up doing just that, with 23 games still to go, but City look some way short of the all-conquering juggernaut they were last season, and both Arsenal and Liverpool will surely sensing that there could be an opportunity to be crowed champions at the end of the season.

Tottenham can't be written off yet either, while Newcastle and Aston Villa have proved they can mix it up with anyone, and even Manchester United are only nine points behind the Gunners at the summit.

