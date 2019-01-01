Women's World Cup
UEFA Champions League

Which players have won the most Champions League titles?

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan and Ajax players dominate the list, but who comes out top?

It is well-known information that Real Madrid have won the Champions League trophy more times than any other club, victors of the elite European competition a historic 13 times – with AC Milan coming in with seven wins, and Liverpool close behind on six.

While Los Blancos are far and away the most decorated side in Europe, which players have lifted the Champions League the most?

Goal takes a look.

Players who have won the most Champions League trophies

Paco Gento Real Madrid

Iconic Real Madrid left winger Paco Gento currently holds the record of the player in possession of the most UCL titles, having won six trophies during an illustrious 18 years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo is tied in second place with the second-most number of UCL trophies at five, won during his time at Manchester United and Real Madrid. He joins the likes of AC Milan legends Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Maldini and Clarence Seedorf as well as other Los Blancos giants in Hector Rial and Marquitos.

Real Madrid players dominate this list – which is understandable, as the club have won the most UCL titles. The likes of Daniel Cavajal, Isco, Luka Modric, Raphael Varane and Marcelo are on four Champions League trophies apiece while Barcelona stars Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta also have four each.

Liverpool heroes from the 1980s in Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness and Alan Hansen all have three Champions League medals to their name.

Player Number of CL titles* Clubs
Paco Gento 6 Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo 5 Man Utd, Real Madrid
Alessandro Costacurta 5 AC Milan
Paolo Maldini 5 AC Milan
Clarence Seedorf 5 Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan
Hector Rial 5 Real Madrid
Marquitos 5 Real Madrid
Lesmes II 5 Real Madrid
Enrique Mateos 5 Real Madrid
Alfredo di Stefano 5 Real Madrid
Jose Maria Zarraga 5 Real Madrid
Casemiro 4 Real Madrid
Gareth Bale 4 Real Madrid
Nacho 4 Real Madrid
Daniel Carvajal 4 Real Madrid
Isco 4 Real Madrid
Luka Modric 4 Real Madrid
Marcelo 4 Real Madrid
Raphael Varane 4 Real Madrid
Karim Benzema 4 Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos 4 Real Madrid
Toni Kroos 4 Real Madrid
Gerard Pique 4 Man Utd, Barcelona
Andres Iniesta 4 Barcelona
Xavi 4 Barcelona
Lionel Messi 4 Barcelona
Samuel Eto'o 4 Barcelona, Inter, Real Madrid
Phil Neal 4 Liverpool
Jose Santamaría 4 Real Madrid
Juan Santisteban 4 Real Madrid
Juanito Alonso 4 Real Madrid
Joseito 4 Real Madrid
Kiko Casilla 3 Real Madrid
Mateo Kovacic 3 Real Madrid
Keylor Navas 3 Real Madrid
Lucas Vazquez 3 Real Madrid
Pepe 3 Real Madrid
Dani Alves 3 Barcelona
Sergio Busquets 3 Barcelona
Pedro 3 Barcelona
Iker Casillas 3 Real Madrid
Victor Valdes 3 Real Madrid
Carles Puyol 3 Barcelona
Fernando Redondo 3 AC Milan, Barcelona
Guti 3 Real Madrid
Fernando Morientes 3 Real Madrid
Roberto Carlos 3 Real Madrid
Savio 3 Real Madrid
Aitor Karanka 3 Real Madrid
Fernando Hierro 3 Real Madrid
Raul 3 Real Madrid
Frank Rijkaard 3 Ajax, AC Milan
Franco Baresi 3 AC Milan
Filippo Galli 3 AC Milan
Roberto Donadoni 3 AC Milan
Demetrio Albertini 3 AC Milan
Mauro Tassotti 3 AC Milan
Alan Hansen 3 Liverpool
Kenny Dalglish 3 Liverpool
Graeme Souness 3 Liverpool
Steve Heighway 3 Liverpool
Ray Clemence 3 Liverpool
David Johnson 3 Liverpool
Ray Kennedy 3 Liverpool
Phil Thompson 3 Liverpool
David Fairclough 3 Liverpool
Jimmy Case 3 Liverpool
Terry McDermott 3 Liverpool
Gerd Muller 3 Bayern Munich
Rainer Zobel 3 Bayern Munich
Hans-Josef Kapellmann 3 Bayern Munich
Franz Roth 3 Bayern Munich
Franz Beckenbauer 3 Ajax
Conny Torstensson 3 Ajax
Sepp Maier 3 Ajax
Wim Suurbier 3 Ajax
Sjak Swart 3 Ajax
Johan Neeskens 3 Ajax
Gerrie Muhren 3 Ajax
Piet Keizer 3 Ajax
Johan Cruyff 3 Ajax
Arie Hann 3 Ajax
Ruud Krol 3 Ajax
Horst Blankenburg 3 Ajax
Barry Hulshoff 3 Ajax
Heinz Stuy 3 Ajax
Ferenc Puskas Real Madrid
Rogelio Dominguez 3 Real Madrid
Raymond Kopa 3 Real Madrid
Miguel Munoz 3 Real Madrid
Ramon Marsal 3 Real Madrid
Atienza II 3 Real Madrid

*Only lists players who have won more than two Champions League titles.

