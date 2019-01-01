Which players have won the most Champions League titles?
It is well-known information that Real Madrid have won the Champions League trophy more times than any other club, victors of the elite European competition a historic 13 times – with AC Milan coming in with seven wins, and Liverpool close behind on six.
While Los Blancos are far and away the most decorated side in Europe, which players have lifted the Champions League the most?
Goal takes a look.
Players who have won the most Champions League trophies
Iconic Real Madrid left winger Paco Gento currently holds the record of the player in possession of the most UCL titles, having won six trophies during an illustrious 18 years at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo is tied in second place with the second-most number of UCL trophies at five, won during his time at Manchester United and Real Madrid. He joins the likes of AC Milan legends Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Maldini and Clarence Seedorf as well as other Los Blancos giants in Hector Rial and Marquitos.
Real Madrid players dominate this list – which is understandable, as the club have won the most UCL titles. The likes of Daniel Cavajal, Isco, Luka Modric, Raphael Varane and Marcelo are on four Champions League trophies apiece while Barcelona stars Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta also have four each.
Liverpool heroes from the 1980s in Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness and Alan Hansen all have three Champions League medals to their name.
|Player
|Number of CL titles*
|Clubs
|Paco Gento
|6
|Real Madrid
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|5
|Man Utd, Real Madrid
|Alessandro Costacurta
|5
|AC Milan
|Paolo Maldini
|5
|AC Milan
|Clarence Seedorf
|5
|Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan
|Hector Rial
|5
|Real Madrid
|Marquitos
|5
|Real Madrid
|Lesmes II
|5
|Real Madrid
|Enrique Mateos
|5
|Real Madrid
|Alfredo di Stefano
|5
|Real Madrid
|Jose Maria Zarraga
|5
|Real Madrid
|Casemiro
|4
|Real Madrid
|Gareth Bale
|4
|Real Madrid
|Nacho
|4
|Real Madrid
|Daniel Carvajal
|4
|Real Madrid
|Isco
|4
|Real Madrid
|Luka Modric
|4
|Real Madrid
|Marcelo
|4
|Real Madrid
|Raphael Varane
|4
|Real Madrid
|Karim Benzema
|4
|Real Madrid
|Sergio Ramos
|4
|Real Madrid
|Toni Kroos
|4
|Real Madrid
|Gerard Pique
|4
|Man Utd, Barcelona
|Andres Iniesta
|4
|Barcelona
|Xavi
|4
|Barcelona
|Lionel Messi
|4
|Barcelona
|Samuel Eto'o
|4
|Barcelona, Inter, Real Madrid
|Phil Neal
|4
|Liverpool
|Jose Santamaría
|4
|Real Madrid
|Juan Santisteban
|4
|Real Madrid
|Juanito Alonso
|4
|Real Madrid
|Joseito
|4
|Real Madrid
|Kiko Casilla
|3
|Real Madrid
|Mateo Kovacic
|3
|Real Madrid
|Keylor Navas
|3
|Real Madrid
|Lucas Vazquez
|3
|Real Madrid
|Pepe
|3
|Real Madrid
|Dani Alves
|3
|Barcelona
|Sergio Busquets
|3
|Barcelona
|Pedro
|3
|Barcelona
|Iker Casillas
|3
|Real Madrid
|Victor Valdes
|3
|Real Madrid
|Carles Puyol
|3
|Barcelona
|Fernando Redondo
|3
|AC Milan, Barcelona
|Guti
|3
|Real Madrid
|Fernando Morientes
|3
|Real Madrid
|Roberto Carlos
|3
|Real Madrid
|Savio
|3
|Real Madrid
|Aitor Karanka
|3
|Real Madrid
|Fernando Hierro
|3
|Real Madrid
|Raul
|3
|Real Madrid
|Frank Rijkaard
|3
|Ajax, AC Milan
|Franco Baresi
|3
|AC Milan
|Filippo Galli
|3
|AC Milan
|Roberto Donadoni
|3
|AC Milan
|Demetrio Albertini
|3
|AC Milan
|Mauro Tassotti
|3
|AC Milan
|Alan Hansen
|3
|Liverpool
|Kenny Dalglish
|3
|Liverpool
|Graeme Souness
|3
|Liverpool
|Steve Heighway
|3
|Liverpool
|Ray Clemence
|3
|Liverpool
|David Johnson
|3
|Liverpool
|Ray Kennedy
|3
|Liverpool
|Phil Thompson
|3
|Liverpool
|David Fairclough
|3
|Liverpool
|Jimmy Case
|3
|Liverpool
|Terry McDermott
|3
|Liverpool
|Gerd Muller
|3
|Bayern Munich
|Rainer Zobel
|3
|Bayern Munich
|Hans-Josef Kapellmann
|3
|Bayern Munich
|Franz Roth
|3
|Bayern Munich
|Franz Beckenbauer
|3
|Ajax
|Conny Torstensson
|3
|Ajax
|Sepp Maier
|3
|Ajax
|Wim Suurbier
|3
|Ajax
|Sjak Swart
|3
|Ajax
|Johan Neeskens
|3
|Ajax
|Gerrie Muhren
|3
|Ajax
|Piet Keizer
|3
|Ajax
|Johan Cruyff
|3
|Ajax
|Arie Hann
|3
|Ajax
|Ruud Krol
|3
|Ajax
|Horst Blankenburg
|3
|Ajax
|Barry Hulshoff
|3
|Ajax
|Heinz Stuy
|3
|Ajax
|Ferenc Puskas
|3
|Real Madrid
|Rogelio Dominguez
|3
|Real Madrid
|Raymond Kopa
|3
|Real Madrid
|Miguel Munoz
|3
|Real Madrid
|Ramon Marsal
|3
|Real Madrid
|Atienza II
|3
|Real Madrid
*Only lists players who have won more than two Champions League titles.