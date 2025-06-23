Where to watch Real Madrid today? Fixtures, results, TV, streaming

Everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid in La Liga and all major competitions.

La Liga club Real Madrid is considered the best club in the world by many, and rightfully so. The Spanish club is the most successful club in the UEFA Champions League. They are the home of galacticos such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. There is an expectation that they always play attractive football and win all the trophies on offer. In that regard, the 2024/25 season was underwhelming by Real Madrid’s high standards.

Xabi Alonso will lead Real Madrid in the new season as the club enters a new era. The ex-player was well-supported in the transfer market. Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool was already snapped up ahead of the Club World Cup to solve the perennial right-back issue. Dean Huijsen, who impressed at Bournemouth, was roped in at centre-back. With the window just starting, expect Los Blancos to be aggressive in the market yet again.

They will be eager to lift the Club World Cup and flaunt the badge as champions of the world for the next four years. Stealing the La Liga trophy from arch-rivals Barcelona will be a goal later on. The Champions League is a trophy that the club feels like it's birthright. Expect a strong challenge in the remaining cup competitions as well as in the new season.

GOAL takes a look at where to watch Real Madrid in action in the 2025-26 season.

Real Madrid Results

Date Fixture Result Venue 06/18 Real Madrid vs Al Hilal 1-1 Hard Rock Stadium 06/22 Real Madrid vs Pachuca 3-1 Bank of America Stadium

Live Broadcast of Real Madrid’s matches

Real Madrid are in action in the FIFA Club World Cup currently. They sit on top of Group H and face RB Salzburg in their final group stage fixture.

Date Time Fixture World Wide Stream 06/27 21:00 ET/ 02:00 BST (+1)/03:00 CET (+1) Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg DAZN

How to watch Real Madrid’s upcoming La Liga games?

Real Madrid will enter La Liga with an aim of reclaiming the title from Barcelona. The schedule will be announced soon.

Movistar La Liga is the official broadcast of La Liga in Spain on TV. They show multiple Real Madrid matches. It is also available online on DAZN in the country.

In the UK, Premier Sports and ITV boast the rights to La Liga. They broadcast many matches of Real Madrid. Premier Sports Player and ITVX offer online streaming for the games selected by the respective platforms.

ESPN won a long race to grab La Liga broadcast rights in the USA. Through TV and online streaming, the ESPN channel family and ESPN+ show all of Real Madrid’s league games. The games are also available on streaming services such as Fubo and Sling TV.

La Liga games in the Middle East and Northern Africa are available on beIN Sports. DAZN holds the rights in major European countries like Germany and Italy.

How to watch Real Madrid’s upcoming Champions League games?

Los Blancos will begin the hunt for their 16th Champions League crown. They will be eager to get their hands on the trophy after the tournament was expanded and rebranded in the previous season.

Real Madrid’s Champions League games are telecast live on TNT Sports in the UK. It is also available on the Discovery+ app. Paramount+ shows the games live in the USA, and TUDN gives access to Spanish commentary. In native Spain, they are shown live on Movistar’s Telefonica and RTVE.

How to watch Real Madrid’s upcoming Copa Del Rey games?

Real Madrid were left red-faced in cup competitions by Barcelona as they lost both the Copa Del Rey and the Supercopa de España finals. They will be out for revenge soon.

RTVE and Movistar+ broadcast the games in Spain. TNT Sports and Discovery+ show the games in the UK, and ESPN holds the rights in the USA.