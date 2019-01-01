When was the last time Manchester United were relegated?

The Red Devils have been dominant force in the Premier League era, but when was the last time they suffered the ignominy of dropping down a division?

are by far the most successful club of the Premier League era having won 13 league titles since 1992.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson the club never finished below third place and in his final season at the club they were crowned champions. The Red Devils haven’t won a league title since.

This season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United have suffered their worst-ever start to a Premier League season , confirmed after they drew 1-1 to in late September – amassing just nine points after seven games.

They headed into the October international break in 12th place on nine points – two points above , in 17th place.

Talk of relegation might be premature, but it begs the question: when was the last time United suffered the ignominy of dropping a division?

Their most recent relegation came in the 1973-74 season where they finished in 21st , with just 32 points. The Red Devils lost 20 games all season including their opening game 3-0 to Arsenal and their final game of the season 1-0 to .

The lowest United have finished in the Premier League is seventh during the 2013-14 season under David Moyes, the season after Ferguson’s departure. As a result of their poor league performance, the Red Devils also failed to qualify for any European competition for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

United's low point of the Premier League era resulted in Moyes' dismissal before the end of the campaign, with Louis van Gaal taking over for the subsequent season.

But the Manchester club have experienced far worse than the English top-flight golden era they've had in the last 26 years.

They have been relegated five times since their formation as a club in 1878, including one time under their original name Newton Heath LYR F.C.

When have Manchester United been relegated?

Season League 1893-94 First Division 1921-22 First Division 1930-31 First Division 1936-37 First Division 1973-74 Division One

Before the formation of the Premier League Manchester United spent most of their time in the First Division, the former name of the top flight in English football.

After spending just one season in the Second Division, Manchester United were promoted back to the top flight in 1975 as champions.

Manchester United have been relegated on four other occasions prior to the 1970s: 1894, 1922, 1931 and 1937.

They have never played lower than the second tier of English football, although they needed a win over on the final day of the season in 1934 to avoid relegation. Man Utd duly beat the London club 2-0 and leapfrogged the London club in the table to relegate them instead.

Man Utd are part of an elite group of six to have played every Premier League season since its founding in 1992, alongside Arsenal, , , and .

Bournemouth, and are not original members of the Premier League, but have never been relegated since their respective promotions.