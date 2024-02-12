Ballon d'Or 2024 Power Rankings: Harry Kane slides as Phil Foden debuts in the top five following superb Man City form

The race for the Golden Ball is on - so which of the game's biggest stars are true contenders, and who are merely pretenders?

After a season headlined by him finally getting his hands on the World Cup, Lionel Messi took home his eighth Ballon d'Or after picking up the 2023 prize in Paris back in October. The footballing world moves on quickly though, and already predictions are being made as to the identity of the 2024 winner.

It promises to be an intense race. Along with the usual ups and downs of the European domestic season, this is a campaign that will see the majority of the globe's best players take part in international tournaments, including the European Championship and Copa America this summer.

So after a year that was defined by the battle between tournament success and season-long superiority, how much of a bearing on the 2024 Ballon d'Or race will those competitions have? Meanwhile, could we see the first win from someone who plays their club football outside of Europe, as more and more of the game's biggest names head to up-and-coming leagues in other parts of the world?

One thing is for certain is that GOAL will be here every step of the way to track the contenders for the biggest individual prize the game has to offer. Ready to join us for the ride? Then step right in for the latest update of our Ballon d'Or 2024 Power Rankings...

Previous update: December 25, 2023. Players removed from top 20: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Leroy Sane.