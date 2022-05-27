What will Erling Haaland’s Man City shirt number be?

A prolific Norwegian striker is linking up with the Premier League champions in the summer of 2022, with the Blues acquiring even more firepower

Manchester City won the race for a much sought-after signature when agreeing to pay £51 million ($64m) for Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022, with the prolific Norwegian striker expected to make a Premier League title-winning squad at the Etihad Stadium even more formidable.

Despite being only 21 years of age, Haaland brings considerable pedigree to English football, with a big-money transfer allowing him to follow in the footsteps of his father, Alf Inge – who represented City, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest during his playing days.

Haaland Jr is expected to maintain a remarkable record in front of goal that has seen him net at close to one effort per game across stints at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund. What number will he have on his back, though, when terrorising opposition defences with City? GOAL takes a look...

What shirt number will Erling Haaland wear at Man City?

Haaland has completed his switch to City, with a long-term contract being lined up for him, and he has been pictured at the club’s training ground donning the Blues’ home kit for 2022-23.

He did, however, have no number on his back and it is yet to be revealed which shirt he will be filling when opening a new adventure.

A player of his ilk would be expected to don either No.9 or No.10, given that he is in the business of scoring goals, but those jerseys are currently taken by Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish respectively.

There has, however, been plenty of speculation to suggest that Brazil international Jesus could soon be on the move, with GOAL confirming that talks are taking place with Arsenal, and that could free up a prominent squad spot for Haaland to fill.

What shirt numbers are currently available for Erling Haaland at Man City?

As things stand, with the summer transfer window of 2022 yet to officially swing open, City have a number of shirts up for grabs.

Nobody fills No.1 at the Etihad, as first-choice goalkeeper Ederson favours 31, but there are not many examples of outfield players taking that jersey.

Four is also available, although that is normally reserved for those in defensive berths, while the likes of 12, 18 and 21 are free at present. The No. 25 is set to open up when long-serving club captain Fernandinho departs at the end of his contract.

It may be that 15, which has no occupier as things stand, appeals to Haaland due to strong family ties.

That is the number that his father wore while at City between 2000 and 2003, so there would be some nice synchronicity there.

What shirt numbers has Erling Haaland worn before?

Team Shirt No. Borussia Dortmund 9 Borussia Dortmund 17 Red Bull Salzburg 30 Molde 30 Bryne 19 Norway 23

Despite his stock soaring during a meteoric rise to prominence, it was not until the 2020-21 campaign at Dortmund that Haaland took the No.9 shirt and joined an illustrious collection of strikers to have filled that squad number down the years.

Following his arrival at Signal Iduna Park in January 2020, the Norway international was handed 17 by BVB.

Prior to that, he had spent several seasons filling the No.30 jersey – another of those that is vacant at City – with his reputation established while donning that shirt at Molde and Red Bull Salzburg.

Haaland’s first squad number, which was taken while on the books at Bryne, was No.19.

Interestingly, at international level for Norway, Haaland dons No. 23 and has variously worn Nos. 18, 19 and 20.