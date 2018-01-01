'We don't think about the title race' - Wijnaldum says Liverpool are only focused on themselves

The Reds are a point clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League heading into their clash with Wolves on Friday

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has insisted that his side are not thinking about the possibility of snatching the Premier League title away from Manchester City this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men are a point clear of City at the top of the league as it stands and will guarantee their place at the summit for Christmas with a win against Wolves on Friday.

They remain unbeaten in the league, winning 14 of their 17 matches, and have only conceded seven goals so far.

When asked whether Liverpool's position at the top of the table would be on the players' minds ahead of the Reds' latest match, Wijnaldum told the club's official website: "No, not really.

"This season we didn’t think about getting close to City when we were in the future situations [playing after them], or in this case to go four points ahead.

“We don’t really think about that, we just want to play the game and try to win the game and then we will see what will happen at the end of the week. We just have to make sure we win our game, that’s the only thing we have to do.

“I think Wolves have shown already against the ‘big’ teams that they are a good playing side, especially at home, so it’s going to be a really, really tough game. We know we have to be 100 per cent concentrated to win that game.”

The Dutchman, who has been elected as Liverpool's fourth-choice captain by his team-mates this season, has played a vital part in his side's success so far this term.

Despite their fantastic form in recent weeks, Wijnaldum believes the Reds are still not at their best.

"I think this season we played a lot of good games but also games that were not good that we still won," he added.

“So in those terms we are quite consistent, but we’re still a team who is learning. Every day in training and in every game we try to learn more, so I don’t want to say we’re coming to our best form but we’re getting better every time.

“No one will know what the best form is, so that we’re getting better is something that’s sure because every game you learn a lot of new things.”