Real Madrid player ratings vs Granada: Brahim Diaz runs riot! La Liga champions skate to victory despite absence of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior

Los Blancos' reserve winger ran the show in a comfortable win for Carlo Ancelotti's men

Real Madrid started their La Liga winner's tour with aplomb, Brahim Diaz providing a delightful double as they battered struggling Granada 4-0. Carlo Ancelotti rotated his side heavily, with the title already sewn up, but still managed to draw an impressive showing out of a glut of reserves and backups as Madrid strolled to a win.

Granada looked the more expansive side early, and forced a neat save out of Thibaut Courtois, who impressed in his second straight La Liga start.

Los Blancos took the lead with their first real opportunity, Diaz cutting back for a darting Fran Garcia, who finished from close range to put his side ahead. Arda Guler doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, finding the bottom corner off a Garcia pass.

Diaz added a wonderful third in the second half, curling one into the corner after a mazy run - his seventh league goal of the campaign. He bagged the fourth, too, sealing a comfortable win for a Madrid side whose attention is admittedly elsewhere for the time being.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Los Carmenes...