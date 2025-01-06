This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Wolves vs Nottingham Forest game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

An emotional homecoming awaits former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo, as he brings his Nottingham Forest side to the West Midlands for a Premier League clash on Monday night.

After Wolves suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town last month, the club parted ways with Gary O'Neil, opting to replace him with Vitor Pereira, previously at Al Shabab. Pereira has made an impressive start to life at Molineux, sparking optimism among fans.

In contrast, Forest have undergone a remarkable transformation under Nuno Espirito Santo, who took over last season when the club was embroiled in a relegation scrap. Fast forward to 2025, and the Tricky Trees are now eyeing European qualification as a realistic target, thanks to an exceptional run of form this campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolverhampton vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United StatesUSA Network, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Wolves and Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

Watch Wolves vs Nottingham Forest on Fubo (free-trial)
Stream now
Watch Wolves vs Nottingham Forest on Sky Sports
Stream now

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wolverhampton vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Molineux Stadium

The match will be played at the Molineux Stadium on Monday, January 6, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Wolverhampton vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

WolverhamptonHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestNFO
1
J. Sa
4
S. Bueno
2
M. Doherty
15
C. Dawson
3
R. Ait Nouri
22
N. Semedo
11
H. Hwang
8
J. Gomes
20
T. Doyle
29
G. Guedes
9
J. Larsen
26
M. Sels
34
O. Aina
31
N. Milenkovic
7
N. Williams
4
Morato
22
R. Yates
10
M. Gibbs-White
8
E. Anderson
21
A. Elanga
24
R. Sosa
11
C. Wood

4-2-3-1

NFOAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Vitor Pereira

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Nuno Espirito Santo

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Wolverhampton team news

One reason for Forest's success has been the relative calm in their treatment room. Only Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahim Sangare (hamstring) are guaranteed absentees for the upcoming encounter. However, Nuno Santo is poised to welcome back several key players. Murillo (groin) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (knock) are expected to recover in time for Monday's match, while Ryan Yates returns from suspension, providing further options for the visitors.

On the attacking front, Chris Wood remains pivotal for Forest. Having taken his Premier League tally to 11 goals this season, the forward is on the brink of making history. One more strike would see him surpass Stan Collymore's record of 22 goals under a single manager in the competition, achieved during Frank Clark's tenure.

Nottingham Forest team news

While Forest can count on their talisman, Wolves find themselves in a more precarious situation. Matheus Cunha will miss the next two games after accepting an FA charge of misconduct for an incident against Ipswich Town. His absence compounds Wolves' injury woes, with a lengthy list of sidelined players, including Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez, Yerson Mosquera, Boubacar Traore, and Pablo Sarabia—all nursing knee injuries—while Toti Gomes is out with a hamstring issue. Additionally, Mario Lemina is nursing a "minor injury" and is rumoured to be on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia.

Midfield dynamo Andre remains doubtful after picking up a knock during the thriller against Tottenham, which could open the door for Tommy Doyle to step in. Meanwhile, Cunha's suspension likely paves the way for Jørgen Strand Larsen, Wolves' seven-goal forward, to reclaim his place in the starting XI.

Form

WOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

NFO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

WOL

Last 5 matches

NFO

0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Win

6

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

