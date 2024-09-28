How to watch today's Wolves vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolves will take on Liverpool in the Premier League at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts will be desperate to pick up their first win of the season after having gotten off to a terrible start this season. They have just one point from their first five matches and will be hoping to avoid a third consecutive defeat this weekend.

Having won four out of their first five matches, Liverpool will be confident of adding another win to the bag. The Reds have scored eight goals in their last two matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Wolves and Liverpool will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wolves vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: September 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET Venue: Molineux Stadium

The match will be played at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

On the Wolves side, key defender Yerson Mosquera has been diagnosed with a serious knee injury that could sideline him for the rest of the season.

He joins fellow absentees Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez, Bastien Meupiyou, and Boubacar Traore in the treatment room.

Wolves possible XI: Johnstone; Semedo, S. Bueno, Dawson, Ait-Nouri; Bellegarde, Lemina, Andre, Gomes, Cunha; Larsen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, Johnstone, King Defenders: Doherty, Bueno, Semedo, Toti, Lima, Hubner, Lembikisa Midfielders: Lemina, J. Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Bellegrade, Cundle Forwards: Larsen, Hwang, Cunha, R. Gomes, Forbs, Guedes

Liverpool team news

Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker missed out in the last game due to a muscle injury, but manager Arne Slot is optimistic that the Brazilian will recover in time for the weekend.

Harvey Elliott is the only other injury concern, as he continues to nurse a foot fracture.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Kelleher, Jaros Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Morton Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/05/24 Liverpool 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League 16/09/23 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 3 Liverpool Premier League 02/03/23 Liverpool 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League 04/02/23 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 - 0 Liverpool Premier League 18/01/23 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 1 Liverpool FA Cup

Useful links