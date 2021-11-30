Watch Tottenham vs Brentford on LIVENow

Tottenham Hotspur saw their game away to Burnley postponed because of heavy snowfall and will now be turning their attention towards a home tie against Brentford in midweek.

The first ever Premier League tie between these two London sides will see 7th-place Spurs welcoming 12th-place Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the two sides separated by only three points.

While newly promoted Brentford has already earned some rave reviews for their performances this season, the same cannot be said for Tottenham who have already got rid of Nuno Espirito Santo and brought in Antonio Conte.

In the period of a month since taking over the job, Conte realised the job at hand is bigger than what he had anticipated having suffered the ignominy of losing a Europa Conference League match to unfancied NS Mura in their last competitive match.

Harry Kane looks a shadow of himself after the whole transfer saga of his on-and-off again move to Manchester City but it is the inconsistency of the team that has seen Spurs tumbling down the table having at the start won three straight matches.

Conte can draw some comfort from the manner in which his side came from behind to defeat Leeds in their last Premier League outing and will no doubt be relying on home support to urge his team forward.

With Kane struggling, Son Heung-min has picked up the responsibility and together with Lucas Moura, looks to be the driving force of Spurs while the England captain tries to find his top form.

As for Brentford, they have been a very good watch this season starting with that cracking opening game of the season when they handed Arsenal an embarrassing 2-0 loss at Brentford Community Stadium.

Dane Thomas Frank has got his team playing some superb football at times and has already garnered four wins from their opening 13 matches and have in the pairing of Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo, one of the most exciting striking partnerships in the division.

