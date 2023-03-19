Todd Boehly was less than impressed at seeing Chelsea throw away more points in a 2-2 draw with Everton, branding said contest a “sh*t f*cking game”.

WARNING: This article contains language that some people may find offensive

Blues led on two occasions versus Toffees

Had to settle for a point on home soil

Enter the international break sat 10th in the table

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues appeared to be on course for three welcome points against the Toffees heading into the closing stages of a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, but Ellis Simms snatched an 89th-minute leveller to leave Graham Potter’s side 10th in the table and 11 points adrift of the top four. Chelsea co-owner Boehly was not in the best of moods when heading out of the stadium afterwards, with supporters catching him on camera delivering an X-rated verdict on another frustrating outing for west London heavyweights.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea led on two occasions against Everton, with Joao Felix opening the scoring before Kai Havertz converted from the penalty spot 14 minutes from time. They were pegged back on each occasion, with Potter saying: “We’re really disappointed because we’ve dropped two points at home. We wanted to win and you saw the intention of the team. There was a lot of positive things in the performance but ultimately we’ve not defended well enough and to concede two goals, it’s not easy to win the game. That’s the disappointing thing for us.”

WHAT NEXT? Domestic football is now shutting down for the latest international break, with Chelsea not due to be back in action until playing host to Aston Villa on April 1.