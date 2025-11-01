How to watch the Rugby Autumn Internationals 2025: Dates, schedule, TV and streaming links and more

Christmas always comes early for rugby union fans, with five weekends of mouthwatering matches between some of the best teams on the planet to look forward to during November. It's been a gripping year for fans of international rugby union with the men's and women's Six Nations, a Lions Tour, the Women's Rugby World Cup and now we have a whole host of Autumn Internationals to savour.

The Autumn Nations Series have been a long-standing standout feature in the rugby calendar and aside from the Six Nations and the Rugby World Cup, they are the biggest international matches to take place in the Northern Hemisphere. Once again, the giants of Southern Hemisphere rugby; South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina and Australia, head to Europe to do battle against England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France and England.

This year’s Autumn Internationals get underway with a thriller on Saturday, November 1, as England entertain Australia at Twickenham (Allianz Stadium). After four further weeks of riveting rugby drama, the curtain finally falls on the 2025 international action with Wales vs South Africa on Saturday, November 29.

As well as the upcoming matches on British and Irish soil, France and Italy are hosting huge encounters throughout November too. That’s not all folks, prior to their run of games in Dublin, Ireland kick off their Autumn campaign with a epic clash against New Zealand at Soldier Field, Chicago, the home of the Chicago Bears of NFL fame. The All Blacks are aiming to complete an Autumn Grand Slam (victories against England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland) for the first time since 2010.

The Autumn Nations Series always deliver an incredible spectacle for fans inside the stadiums or watching from home. Let GOAL show you the full upcoming Autumn Internationals schedule and how you can watch or stream every single one of the 22 thrilling rugby matches live.

When are the Rugby Autumn Internationals taking place?

This year’s Rugby Autumn Internationals run from Saturday, November 1, until Saturday, November 29, with 22 games taking place across five weekends. There are three games during the opening weekend, six during each of the second, third and fourth weekends and just one (Wales vs South Africa) taking place on the final weekend. While there is no overall winner, the outcomes are crucial for world rankings and Rugby World Cup preparations.

The following seven sides are all playing four times during the Autumn Nations Series 2025: England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

How to watch the Rugby Autumn Internationals 2025 in the UK

The 2025 Autumn Nations Series will be shown live and exclusively on TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports and Discovery+.

How to watch the Rugby Autumn Internationals 2025 in the US

Rugby fans in the United States can watch selected Autumn Nations Series matches live on NBC, with all 22 encounters livestreamed on Peacock (NBCUniversal’s streaming service). Peacock Premium costs $11 a month or $110 annually for ad-supported streaming. To watch without ads, you need to upgrade to a Peacock Premium Plus plan, which costs $17 a month or $170 a year.

Another great streaming service that will let you view the games shown live on NBC, is Fubo. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans include the base 'Pro' package (around $85/month), the higher-tier 'Elite' (around $95/month) and there's also a 'Latino' package, which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans.

How to watch the Rugby Autumn Internationals 2025 worldwide

Aside from the UK and Ireland (and the US), the Rugby Autumn Internationals can be viewed as follows in the various countries taking part:

Country Network & Streaming Italy Sky France beIN, TF1 (only French games) Argentina ESPN Sur Australia Stan Sport, Nine Japan WowWoW New Zealand Sky NZ Pacific Islands Digicel South Africa SuperSport

Watch the Rugby Autumn Internationals 2025 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're unable to watch the Autumn Internationals in your area or if you're traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favorite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Rugby Autumn Internationals 2025 schedule

Date Fixture (K.O) Venue Head-to-head Sat Nov 1 England vs Australia (3:10pm) Allianz Stadium (London) Eng 27-27 Aus (1 draw) Scotland vs USA (5:40pm) Murrayfield (Edinburgh) Sco 6-1 USA Ireland vs New Zealand (8:10pm) Soldier Field (Chicago) Ire 5-32 NZ (1 draw) Sat 8 Nov Ireland vs Japan (12:40pm) Aviva Stadium (Dublin) Ire 9-1 Jap Scotland vs New Zealand (3:10pm) Murrayfield (Edinburgh) Sco 0-30 NZ (2 draws) England vs Fiji (5:40pm) Allianz Stadium (London) Eng 8-1 Fij Italy vs Australia (5:40pm) Bluenergy Stadium (Rome) Ita 1-18 Aus France vs South Africa (8:10pm) Stade de France (Paris) Fra 12-28 SA (6 draws) Sun 9 Nov Wales vs Argentina (3:10pm) Principality Stadium (Cardiff) Wal 14-7 Arg (1 draw) Sat 15 Nov Italy vs South Africa (12:40pm) Allianz Stadium (Turin) Ita 1-17 SA England vs New Zealand (3:10pm) Allianz Stadium (London) Eng 8-36 NZ (2 draws) Wales vs Japan (5:40pm) Principality Stadium (Cardiff) Wal 10-2 Jap Ireland vs Australia (8:10pm) Aviva Stadium (Dublin) Ire 15-21 Aus (1 draw) France vs Fiji (8:10pm) Stade Matmut-Atlantique (Bordeaux) Fra 11-1 Fij Sun 16 Nov Scotland vs Argentina (3:10pm) Murrayfield (Edinburgh) Sco 11-11 Arg Sat 22 Nov Wales vs New Zealand (3:10pm) Principality Stadium (Cardiff) Wal 3-34 NZ Ireland vs South Africa (5:40pm) Aviva Stadium (Dublin) Ire 10-19 SA (1 draw) Italy vs Chile (8:10pm) Stadio Luigi Ferraris (Genoa) N/A France vs Australia (8:10pm) Stade de France (Paris) Fra 21-28 Aus (2 draws) Sun 23 Nov Scotland vs Tonga (1:40pm) Murrayfield (Edinburgh) Sco 5-1 Ton England vs Argentina (4:10pm) Allianz Stadium (London) Eng 23-5 Arg (1 draw) Sat 29 Nov Wales v South Africa (3:10pm) Principality Stadium (Cardiff) Wal 7-35 SA (1 draw)

Where are the Autumn Internationals held?

Although this year’s Autumn Internationals at many locations, including Soldier Field (Chicago), Bluenergy Stadium (Rome), Allianz Stadium (Turin), Stade Matmut-Atlantique (Bordeaux), Stadio Luigi Ferraris (Genoa), the following venues are staging the majority of games:

Allianz Stadium - London (England)

Twickenham Stadium (now officially known as Allianz Stadium, Twickenham), located in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames, is owned by the England Rugby Football Union (RFU), which has its headquarters there. Often called "the Home of Rugby", it's the world's largest rugby union stadium, with a current capacity of 82,000.

The first rugby union game played at Twickenham was Harlequins vs Richmond in October 1909, with the first international, England vs Wales, being held there in January 1910. Twickenham has also staged NFL and rugby league games and hosted rugby union matches and competitions (England internationals, Premiership matches, the Varsity match and more). Many world-famous music artists have performed there, too, such as Bon Jovi, U2, the Rolling Stones, Eminem and Metallica.

Stade de France - Paris (France)

Stade de France, located just north of Paris in the commune of Saint-Denis, has a capacity of 81,338, which makes it the largest stadium in France. Initially built for the 1998 FIFA World Cup, the venue is now used by both the French national football and rugby union teams. Rugby World Cups were hosted by the Stade de France in 1999, 2007 and 2023, making it one of only two stadiums in the world to have staged both the FIFA World Cup and rugby union World Cup finals.

The stadium proved to be a key factor in the success of Paris' bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. It also regularly holds athletics events and is the largest athletics venue in Europe. On the domestic rugby union front, Stade de France is a secondary home facility of Parisian rugby union clubs Stade Français and Racing 92. It hosts a few of their regular-season fixtures.

Aviva Stadium – Dublin (Ireland)

Aviva Stadium (also known as Lansdowne Road or Dublin Arena) is a sports stadium in Dublin, Ireland. It is built on the site of the former Lansdowne Road Stadium, which was demolished in 2007 and replaced it as the home for both the Irish rugby union team and the Republic of Ireland football team. The Aviva Stadium was officially opened in May 2010 and now has a seated capacity 51,711.

As well as Ireland's rugby union internationals, Leinster have also played some of their bigger United Rugby Championship and European Rugby Champions Cup games at the stadium. On the football front, it has also been recognised as a significant venue by UEFA, with the 2011 and 2024 Europa League Finals being held there.

Murrayfield - Edinburgh (Scotland)

Murrayfield Stadium is a rugby union venue located in the Murrayfield area of Edinburgh, Scotland. It is owned by the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU), which, like the RFU with Twickenham, has its headquarters at the stadium. It was officially opened in 1925 with a game between Scotland and England. In addition to hosting Scotland's rugby union internationals, it has also staged Edinburgh's URC and European Rugby Champions Cup matches.

Murrayfield's record attendance of 104,000 was set in March 1975 during a Five Nations Championship clash between Scotland and Wales. That stood as a rugby union attendance world record until 1999 when it was beaten by an Australia vs. New Zealand encounter at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, which was watched by 107,042 fans. Murrayfield has a seated capacity of 67,144, making it the fifth-largest stadium in the UK.

Principality Stadium – Cardiff (Wales)

The Millennium Stadium (known since 2016 as the Principality Stadium) is the national stadium of Wales, which is located in Cardiff and has a capacity of 73,191. As well as being the home of the Welsh national rugby union team, it also holds national football team internationals.

Initially built for the 1999 Rugby World Cup, the stadium staged its first international rugby union match in June 1999, when Wales beat South Africa in a summer test match. The Cardiff venue would also take over football responsibilities whilst Wembley was redeveloped at the turn of the millennium, hosting FA Cup, League Cup and Football League play-off finals.