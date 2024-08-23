How to watch today's Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Still seeking their first win of the Championship season, Leeds United will head to Hillsborough for a Friday showdown against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls, who cruised to a dominant win on opening day, come into this one off the back of a tough day at the office up in Sunderland. They were crushed 4-0 at the Stadium of Light on a sobering Sunday afternoon in the northeast.

The Whites, meanwhile, are still searching for their first victory of the Championship season, having started with two draws in their opening matches.

Their campaign began with an action-packed 3-3 draw against Portsmouth, followed by a more subdued affair against West Brom, which ended in a scoreless stalemate. This leaves Daniel Farke’s side with two points from their first two games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United online - TV channels live streams

In the UK, Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Ultra HD. You can live stream Sky Go UK, NOW and SKY GO Extra.

In the US, the can be watched live and on-demand with Paramount+ (start with a free trial) and CBS Sports Golazo.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United kick-off time

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST/ 3:00 pm ET Venue: Hillsborough Stadium

The match will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium on Friday, with kick-off slated at 8:00 pm BST and 3:00 pm ET for fans in the UK and US, respectively.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Sheffield Wednesday should approach Friday's clash with a mostly healthy squad, aside from the injured goalkeeper Ben Hamer. Manager Danny Rohl might consider making several adjustments to the lineup that suffered a 4-0 defeat against Sunderland in their last outing.

Ike Ugbo could be in line for his first start in the attack since his loan move from Troyes was made permanent over the summer, potentially replacing fellow summer signing Jamal Lowe. Josh Windass might also be benched if Rohl decides to bolster the midfield by bringing in Liam Palmer to join Barry Bannan and Svante Ingelsson.

On the flanks, Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama are likely to retain their starting spots despite competition from Charlie McNeill and Olaf Kobacki. In defense, Dominic Iorfa and Di'Shon Bernard will be eager to maintain their partnership at the center of a back four, despite the recent heavy loss.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Valery, Iorfa, Bernard, Lowe; Ingelsson, Palmer; Gassama, Bannan, Musaba; Ugbo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beadle, Hamer, Charles Defenders: Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Iorfa, Valentin, Diaby, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Valery Midfielders: Chalobah, Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson Forwards: Wilks, J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Smith, Gassama, Cadamarteri, Musaba

Leeds team news

Daniel Farke will have a full squad to choose from for Friday's match, though Leeds United has been significantly impacted by summer departures. Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, Glen Kamara, and Archie Gray, all key players from last season, have left the club.

With no new attacking reinforcements yet acquired, Brenden Aaronson is likely to start in a 4-2-3-1 formation, joining Willy Gnonto and Daniel James as part of the support trio behind a central striker. Mateo Joseph, Patrick Bamford, and Joel Piroe will be vying for the role up front.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Gruev, Ampadu; James, Aaronson, Gnonto; Bamford.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Cairns, Darlow Defenders: Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Debayo, Wober Midfielders: Ampadu, Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Gruev, Chambers, Crew Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Joseph, Gnoto, Gelhardt

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/03/24 Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United EFL Championship 02/09/23 Leeds United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday EFL Championship 11/01/20 Leeds United 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday EFL Championship 26/10/19 Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Leeds United EFL Championship 13/04/19 Leeds United 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday EFL Championship

