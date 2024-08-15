How to catch the action from this year’s tournament, live from Bangladesh

Just over a year-and-a-half since they claimed another triumph, Australia will be out to defend their title at the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year. They will be seeking a record-extending seventh triumph in the white-ball event.

Victory against the hosts in South Africa gave the Southern Stars yet another win in the game’s shortest format, and they’ll be hotly tipped for another success in October.

But they will not be the only team chasing glory. Nine other sides, including former winners England and West Indies, are also hopeful of winning silverware at the conclusion of the tournament.

Article continues below

Getty Images

Throw in India, Pakistan, and New Zealand, too, and there will be no shortage of teams that think they have what it takes to go all the way over a dramatic tournament - filled with action-packed spectacle and sporting prowess.

But just how can you watch and livestream all the action from Bangladesh this year? Let GOAL take you through a guide to ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

When will the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup take place?

The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be held in Bangladesh from October 3rd to October 20th. It is the second time it has been held in the country after 2014.

Group stage 3-14 October Semi-finals 17-18 October Final 20 October

How to watch the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

In the United States, coverage of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be shown on Willow TV and additionally streamed through ESPN’s online service, ESPN+.

Fully dedicated to overseas cricket coverage around the year, Willow TV is the rights holder for domestic coverage across North America for several major cricket events and tournaments and can be found in multiple satellite packages.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content for just $10.99 per month.

2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup broadcasters

Country Broadcaster United States Willow TV, ESPN+ United Kingdom Sky Sports, Sky GO Australia FOX Sports, Kayo New Zealand Sky Sports NZ, Sky Go

FAQs

Getty Images

How many teams are there at the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup?

There will be ten teams at the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with eight sides already in the hat following their performances across the 2023 tournament and beyond.

The current number has been a staple since 2014, when Bangladesh last hosted the tournament.

How will the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup be structured?

The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will have a group stage and a knockout stage. Ten teams will be split into two groups of five and play each other in a round-robin format.

The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the knockout stage, where they will meet in the seeded semi-finals before the winners progress to the final.

Will ESPN+ cover all matches from the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup?

At this point, it is not unknown how many games will be covered by ESPN+ at the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

When the match schedule is confirmed, GOAL will add additional details in this section here.