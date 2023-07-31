How to watch and live stream the Saudi Pro League in the 2023-24 season

Everything you need to know about where to watch and stream Saudi Pro League live on TV & online

The Saudi Pro League was amplified to a global audience when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in a mega move in January 2023 and the Portuguese's influence has since led an influx of European players and managers to the Gulf.

Karim Benzema made the switch from Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad, while Al-Hilal confirmed the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea, among the many more transfer dealings such as Roberto Firmino to Al-Ahli and Steven Gerrard speaking Arabic with a strong Scouse accent after taking over at Al-Ettifaq.

Among quite a few of 2023's biggest summer transfers and amid the talks surrounding the superstars set to join Ronaldo this summer, the demand to watch them all in action is understandable set to swell.

GOAL has everything you need to know about where and how you can watch the Saudi Pro League from the comfort of your favourite seat in the house.

How to watch & stream Saudi Pro League games on TV & online

📺 Sign up to Shahid to watch the Saudi Pro League today

📱 Download the Shahid app on Apple and Android mobile

Apart from Shahid, a number of international broadcasters will be providing coverage of Saudi Pro League games.

In the US, ESPN will show the occasional game and in the UK, Sky Sports has been streaming games live on its official YouTube channel. Find out more about ESPN+ here and Sky Sports here.

Saudi Sports Company (SSC) has the broadcast rights for Saudi Pro League games, as well as Saudi Super Cup and King's Cup games, in the Middle East.

CountryTV channel & stream
United StatesESPN
United KingdomSky Sports
ItalySportItalia
IndiaSony Sports Network
PortugalSport TV
GermanyBild
FranceL'Equipe
Middle EastSSC
InternationalShahid

Lastly, highlights of Saudi Pro League games will be available on the SSC's official YouTube channel and also on various other platforms.

How much does a Shahid subscription cost?

The monthly subscription cost to Shahid costs £8.99 per month, but the annual subscription would work out slightly cheaper at £76.99 per year - with match replays and other TV shows also included in the package.

Upcoming Saudi Pro League games on TV

DateGameKick-off time
Aug 11Al-Ahli vs Al-Hazem7pm BST / 2pm EDT
Aug 12Al-Ta'ee vs Damac4pm BST / 11am EDT
Aug 12Al-Feiha vs Al-Khaleej7pm BST / 2pm EDT
Aug 13Al-Fateh vs Al-Taawoun7pm BST / 2pm EDT
Aug 13Al-Riyadh vs Al-Wehda7pm BST / 2pm EDT
Aug 14Al-Raed vs Al-Ittihad4pm BST / 11am EDT
Aug 14Abha vs Al-Hilal4pm BST / 11am EDT
Aug 14Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr7pm BST / 2pm EDT
Aug 14Al-Shabab vs Al-Akhdoud7pm BST / 2pm EDT

You can see a list of the upcoming Saudi Pro League games to watch in the table above.

