WATCH: Lionel Messi spotted deep in conversation with new Inter Miami strike partner Josef Martinez during his first training session with MLS strugglers

Lionel Messi was spotted having a lengthy conversation with strike partner Josef Martinez while warming up in his first Inter Miami training session.

WHAT HAPPENED? After being unveiled as the new Inter Miami player on Sunday, the Argentine skipper has wasted no time in hitting the training ground. Messi, along with fellow new signing and former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets, were seen warming up in a video posted by MLS before a training session. While Messi was jogging, he was shadowed by Martinez and the duo were seen having a deep conversation. Both players were seen using their hands as they animatedly kept discussing something even after the run was over.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez is reportedly wanted by Luton Town manager Rob Edwards, but the Hatters are yet to reach an agreement in their negotiations with Inter Miami. It is believed that the MLS outfit could demand around £10 million for the striker.

WHAT NEXT? Martinez has been prolific in MLS, scoring 111 goals in 158 appearances across spells at Atlanta United and Inter Miami. Messi will hope to forge a strong partnership with the Venezuelan in the final third as Miami seek to bounce back from a poor run of results.