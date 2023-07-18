Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami could scupper Luton Town's swoop for £10m-rated Josef Martinez

Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami could reportedly scupper Luton Town's swoop for £10m-rated Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez.

Luton Town keen to sign Martinez

Inter Miami may ask for £10m

The striker has valuable European experience

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Sun, Hatters manager Rob Edwards sees Martinez as a valuable potential addition to the team. The asking price for the forward could be around £10 million, but Luton Town are yet to reach an agreement in their negotiations with Inter Miami. Despite Martinez's success in America, he might consider an opportunity to play in England. However, the recent arrival of Messi at Inter Miami could persuade the 30-year-old to remain at DRV PNK Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez, who has experience playing in Europe with Young Boys and Torino, possesses a prolific goal-scoring record in Major League Soccer (MLS). He has scored 111 goals in 158 appearances across spells at Atlanta United and Inter Miami and is one of the players in the league's 100-goal club who also boasts of netting the most hat-tricks.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Luton Town are also seeking approval from Manchester United to secure the services of experienced goalkeeper Tom Heaton. While Heaton is currently needed by the Red Devils until they make new signings in the goalkeeping department, a potential move to Kenilworth Road remains on the cards.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images/GOAL

WHAT NEXT? Luton Town's opening Premier League fixture against Burnley has been postponed due to delays in the completion of renovations on the Kenilworth Road stadium. As a result, Luton Town will commence their inaugural Premier League campaign with an away match against Brighton on August 12. Meanwhile, their first home game is scheduled for Friday, September 1, against West Ham.