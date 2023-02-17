WATCH: CR7 turns provider! Cristiano Ronaldo produces beautiful assist from his own half to put Al-Nassr ahead against Al-Taawoun

- Arrived this winter after Man United exit
- Has already delivered goals
- Now showing more quality with great assist
WHAT HAPPENED? Playing in the Saudi Pro League, the 37-year-old received the ball inside his own half before sweeping a brilliant pass in behind the defence to his teammate. Abdulrahman Ghareeb finished calmly to give Al-Nassr a 17th-minute lead.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ronaldo has already scored five goals in four games before this latest appearance – including a four-goal haul in his last outing – this was his first-ever assist for his new side.
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After this match, Al-Nassr will travel away to Damak on 25 February for their next Saudi Pro League fixture.