News Matches
Costa Rica

WATCH: Who saw that coming?! Costa Rica recover from Spain mauling to earn 1-0 win over Japan with first shot on target at World Cup

James Hunsley
8:00 PM SGT 27/11/22
Ricardo Fuller Costa Rica 2022
Costa Rica had not registered a shot on target at the World Cup until Keysher Fuller grabbed a shock winner against Japan.
  • Fuller opened scoring against Japan
  • Was Costa Rica's first on target all tournament
  • Result turned Group E on its head

WHAT HAPPENED? Fuller's curling strike put his side ahead after nearly 170 minutes of tournament football without an effort on goal. The shot snuck in after an error from goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda - who was man of the match in Japan's historic victory over Germany - with Fuller's strike enough to secure Costa Rica all three points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following the 7-0 mauling Los Ticos received at the hands of Spain in their group opener, as well as Japan's memorable opening day defeat of Germany, Sunday's result came as a shock and has turned Group E on its head. Three sides now sit level on three points before Spain's blockbuster clash with Germany later on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR JAPAN AND COSTA RICA? Both sides need at least a point in their final games against Spain and Germany, respectively, in order to be absolutely sure of qualification.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Singapore) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Singapore) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Singapore)