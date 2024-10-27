This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
Stamford Bridge
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Chelsea vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueChelsea vs NewcastleChelseaNewcastle

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca and his side bounced back from their heart-breaking 2-1 defeat against Chelsea by comfortably defeating Panathinaikos 4-1 in the Conference League. Meanwhile, Newcastle United proved to be their own worst enemy in a 1-0 loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, failing to capitalize on the dominance and large chunk of possession.

For Newcastle to secure a victory against Chelsea in their Premier League clash on Sunday, they will need to overcome a daunting Stamford Bridge curse. Historically, the Magpies have managed to win just once in 29 attempts at this venue in the league, which certainly doesn't paint an optimistic picture for their supporters.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United States (U.S.)USA, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream,
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 2, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, PolandViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the UK, the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea vs Newcastle kick-off time

Date:Sunday, October 27, 2024
Kick-off time:10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 2:00 pm BST
Venue:Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 2:00 pm BST on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea heads into Sunday’s match with a completely fit squad, as head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed there are no new injury issues to report. Several key players, such as Reece James, Malo Gusto, Moises Caicedo, and Nicolas Jackson, were rested for their Conference League victory over Panathinaikos on Thursday.

Cole Palmer, Wesley Fofana, and Romeo Lavia were not registered for that competition, but they are expected to rejoin the lineup when the Magpies visit West London this weekend.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Ruddy, Vlachodimos
Defenders:Schar, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Burn, A. Murphy
Midfielders:Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, J. Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley
Forwards:Wilson, Gordon, Isak, Osula

Newcastle team news

Newcastle will be without the services of Callum Wilson once again due to a reported setback in his recovery from injury. The team is also missing Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, and Sven Botman, all of whom are sidelined with injuries.

This absence of key players presents a significant challenge for Newcastle United, particularly in their attacking options. With Wilson's recent injury setback, the pressure is mounting on Eddie Howe's side to deliver results despite their limited resources.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes; Barnes, Isak, Gordon.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Jorgensen
Defenders:Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chilwell, James, Gusto, Fofana, Veiga
Midfielders:Fernandez, Felix, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Kellyman, Lavia
Forwards:Neto, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Sancho, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

DateGameCompetition
12/03/24Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle UnitedEFL Cup
20/12/23Chelsea 1 (4)-1 (2) Newcastle UnitedEFL Cup
25/11/23Newcastle United 4-1 ChelseaPremier League
27/07/23Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle UnitedClub Friendly Games
28/05/23Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle UnitedPremier League

