How to watch today's Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Brighton will take on Tottenham in the Premier League at the American Express Community Stadium on Sunday.
Tottenham have found their rhythm recently - they have won five games in a row and will be looking to keep that run going.
Brighton have only lost one out of their first six league matches but that was their last outing against Chelsea. They will be hoping to bounce back from that loss this weekend.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
|United States
|Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, USA Network, Telemundo
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Canada
|Fubo
|France
|Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 2
|Germany
|Sky Sports Premier League
|India
|Star Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
|Republic of Ireland
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
|Spain
|DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
|Italy
|NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K
|Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Poland
|Viaplay
|South Africa
|DStv App, Showmax, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Brighton and Tottenham will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling TV and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo (Spanish-language).
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Brighton vs Tottenham kick-off time
|Date:
|October 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST
|Venue:
|American Express Community Stadium
The match will be played at the American Express Community Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST.
Team news & squads
Brighton team news
For Brighton, James Milner, Brajan Gruda, Joel Veltman, and long-term absentee Solly March could be in contention for Sunday.
However, Joao Pedro, Matt O'Riley, and Jan Paul van Hecke remain out.
Brighton & Hove Albion possible XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Igor, Estupinan; Enciso, Baleba, Hinshelwood; Rutter, Welbeck, Mitoma
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Verbruggen, Steele, Rushworth, Cahill
|Defenders:
|Barco, Lamptey, Estupiñán, Dunk, Júlio, Veltman, Webster, Turns, Offiah, Samuels
|Midfielders:
|Mitoma, Adingra, Moder, Enciso, Milner, Gilmour, Baleba, Dahoud, March, Wieffer, Ayari, Hinshelwood, Moran, Yalcouyé, Peupion, Weir
|Forwards:
|Ferguson, Sarmiento, Minteh, Welbeck, Sima, Osman, Cozier-Duberry, Mazilu, O'Mahony
Tottenham team news
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min and left-back Destiny Udogie were absent in the last game due to injuries. While Udogie is expected to be available, Son is likely to miss out again.
Wilson Odobert and Richarlison remain sidelined with injuries.
Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Werner
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicario, Whiteman, Austin
|Defenders:
|Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven
|Midfielders:
|Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Lo Celso, Sarr, Devine
|Forwards:
|Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|10/02/24
|Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion
|Premier League
|29/12/23
|Brighton & Hove Albion 4 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|08/04/23
|Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion
|Premier League
|08/10/22
|Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|16/04/22
|Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion
|Premier League