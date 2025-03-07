This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
The American Express Community Stadium
team-logo
Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
GOAL

How to watch today's Brighton vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueBrighton vs FulhamBrightonFulham

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will take on Fulham in the Premier League at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton are on a five-game winning run across all competitions and will be confident of climbing up the league standings with a win. They are currently eighth with 43 points, a point more than their opponents this weekend.

Fulham have four wins in their last five games, so they will also be confident of putting up a strong challenge away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brighton vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

N/A

United States (U.S.)

Fubo, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

India

Jio Hotstar

Spain

Movistar+, DAZN

Italy

SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Netherlands

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport, DStv

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling and Universo in the United States.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Brighton and Fulham will not be broadcast live on TV due to the traditional 3 pm Saturday blackout.

Watch Brighton vs Fulham in US on Fubo (free-trial)
Start a FuboTV subscription today

Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Brighton vs Fulham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
The American Express Community Stadium

The match will be played at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm GMT / 10 am ET.

Team news & squads

Brighton vs Fulham Probable lineups

BrightonHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestFUL
1
B. Verbruggen
4
A. Webster
41
J. Hinshelwood
30
P. Estupinan
29
J. van Hecke
20
C. Baleba
17
Y. Minteh
22
K. Mitoma
25
D. Gomez
18
D. Welbeck
9
J. Pedro
1
B. Leno
3
C. Bassey
31
I. Diop
5
J. Andersen
18
A. Pereira
32
E. Smith Rowe
16
S. Berge
21
T. Castagne
17
A. Iwobi
33
A. Robinson
7
R. Jimenez

3-4-2-1

FULAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Fabian Hurzeler

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Brighton team news

Brighton enter the match with a number of key absences. They will be without Tariq Lamptey due to suspension, while Lewis Dunk is sidelined with an abdominal injury.

Hamstring issues have kept Igor Julio off the pitch, and Jason Steele is recovering from a shoulder problem.

James Milner, Ferdi Kadioglu, Matthew O’Riley and Kaoru Mitoma remain sidelined as well due to injuries.

Fulham team news

Over at Fulham, the injury list is similarly troubling. The side will miss Reiss Nelson, who is dealing with hamstring concerns, along with Harry Wilson and Kenny Tete.

Sasa Lukic is also unavailable because of an undisclosed problem, while Adama Traore’s status is uncertain as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Form

BHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BHA

Last 5 matches

FUL

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement