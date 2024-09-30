This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Premier League
team-logo
Vitality Stadium
team-logo
Stream anywhere in the world with SurfShark
GOAL

How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueBournemouth vs SouthamptonBournemouthSouthampton

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth will take on Southampton in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

Bournemouth have only managed to win one out of their first five games of the new season and will be hoping to add more wins to the bag. A win should not be too difficult against Southampton who have struggled to get going. The Saints are winless in their first five fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United StatesFubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, USA Network, Universo
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
FranceFree, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 2
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainDAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
ItalyNOW TV, Sky Sport 4K
Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, PolandViaplay
South AfricaDStv App, Showmax, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Southampton will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling TV and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Universo.

Watch Bournemouth v Southampton on Fubo
Stream now
Watch Bournemouth v Southampton on Sky Sports
Stream now

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Bournemouth vs Southampton kick-off time

Date:September 30, 2024
Kick-off time:3pm ET / 8pm BST
Venue:Vitality Stadium

The match will be played at the Vitality Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 3pm ET / 8pm BST.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Tyler Adams is expected to be the sole injury-related absence for the hosts.

They will be hoping the rest of the squad can turn up to pick more wins in the upcoming games.

Bournemouth possible XI: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Unal.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dennis, Travers, Kepa
Defenders:Huijsen, Kerkez, Senesi, Smith, Araujo, Hill, Zabarnyi, Bevan, Aarons
Midfielders:Cook, Brooks, Scott, Christie, Tavernier, Sinisterra, Billing
Forwards:Evanilson, Kluivert, Semenyo, Unal

Southampton team news

As for Southampton, defender Jack Stephens will sit out the third and final match of his suspension.

Gavin Bazunu, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Will Smallbone are all still unavailable for selection.

Southampton possible XI: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Taylor; Lallana, Downes; Dibling, Fernandes, Fraser; Archer.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ramsdale, McCarthy, Lumley
Defenders:Harwood-Bellis, Edwards, Bednarek, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree, Wood, Sugawara, Taylor, Bella-Kotchap
Midfielders:Downes, Aribo, Lallana, Fernandes, Cornet, Fraser, Ugochukwu, Amo-Ameyaw, Dibling
Forwards:Armstrong, Stewart, Brereton Diaz, Archer, Onuachu

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
26/07/23Southampton 2 - 3 AFC BournemouthFriendly
28/04/23Southampton 0 - 1 AFC BournemouthPremier League
20/10/22AFC Bournemouth 0 - 1 SouthamptonPremier League
20/03/21AFC Bournemouth 0 - 3 SouthamptonFA Cup
19/07/20AFC Bournemouth 0 - 2 SouthamptonPremier League

Useful links

Advertisement