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Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has brushed off comparisons to Lille defender Nathan Ngoy ahead of Wednesday's Champions League meeting. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the former Belgium centre-back praised his compatriot's resilience after a World Cup error and explained why the 23-year-old is thriving at the French club.

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Kompany prepares to face familiar Belgian talent

Bayern travel to Lille on Wednesday night for Matchday 5 of the Champions League, with Kompany set to come up against a player he knows well. The Bayern head coach has followed versatile Lille defender Ngoy for many years.

Ngoy, 23, has already made four Champions League appearances this season and will be under the microscope against Kompany's side. Ahead of kick-off, the former Belgium centre-back addressed the growing comparisons between himself and his younger compatriot.

Bayern boss laughs off 'successor' comparisons

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Kompany was quick to dismiss any suggestion that Ngoy is following directly in his footsteps. Instead, he emphasised that the Lille defender is carving out his own path at the highest level.

"He is not my successor," Kompany said with a smile, as quoted by Maxifoot. "He has his own trajectory and cannot do any better at his age. I have known him since he was very young and it is interesting to note his evolution."

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Bouncing back from World Cup setback

Ngoy's recent form is particularly impressive given the adversity he faced on the international stage. Kompany pointed to the defender's response to a high-profile mistake at the World Cup as proof of his strong mentality. The Bayern boss also expressed personal pride in Ngoy's upward momentum, noting their shared heritage and the defender's current environment.

Next matches LIL Champions League 15:00 FCB

"He made a mistake at the World Cup against Iran, but he bounced back afterwards," Kompany explained. "Getting back up is part of football. He is playing with confidence. I am happy because he is Belgian and Congolese, and he is on a positive upward spiral. He is at the best club at this stage of his career."

Champions League test awaits on Wednesday

All eyes will now turn to the pitch, when Lille host Bayern in a key Matchday 5 encounter. Ngoy will have the chance to showcase his versatility and newfound confidence directly in front of one of Belgium's greatest defenders.