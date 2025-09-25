Goal.com
Beast Mode On Podcast

VIDEO: Mark Clattenburg - former Premier League, Champions League & now Gladiators referee - joins Adebayo Akinfenwa for episode seven of the Beast Mode On Podcast

In the seventh episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast, Adebayo Akinfenwa is joined by Mark Clattenburg, who carved out a career as one of Europe's top referees. The 50-year-old, who took charge of the Champions League and European Championship final in 2016, discusses his interactions with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as well a particularly heated exchange with former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and much, much more.

The Beast Mode On Podcast is available via YouTube and Spotify, with episodes one to seven free to watch and listen to now.

