VIDEO: Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko vows to 'smash' Logan Paul after signing $15m contract for boxing match at Inter Miami stadium as ex-Navy SEAL accuses WWE star of 'hiding'

Lionel Messi’s bodyguard has vowed to “smash” Logan Paul after signing a $15m boxing contract and accusing the WWE superstar of “hiding”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Tension between Yassine Cheuko and YouTube sensation Paul has been brewing for some time. The latter jokingly challenged eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi to a fight in their ongoing PRIME vs Mas+ hydration drinks legal battle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Cheuko quickly offered to step in for Argentine GOAT Messi, with a challenge laid down to Paul. A war of words has continued on social media since then, with both sides accusing the other of being nothing but big talk.

THE GOSSIP

Cheuko has now drawn up a contract, worth $15m (£11m), and put pen to paper. He is waiting to discover whether Paul is willing to lace up a pair of gloves and step into the ring - with it suggested that their feud could be settled at Inter Miami’s home stadium.

WHAT CHEUKO SAID

Cheuko said in a video on Instagram: “Lolo, look what I got. Lolo, when I’m going to smash you, you’re going to have your name on your face, Lolo. Look, everything is ready - gloves are ready, contract ready. Everybody’s waiting for the fight and you still hiding.

“I got messages from everywhere - Africa, America, Europe, everywhere. And you still hiding, Lolo. Sign the contract and don’t tell me to come to Puerto Rico, we’re gonna fight here in Miami at Chase Stadium. So sign the contract, I’m waiting Lolo. Everybody’s waiting, the world is waiting.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?

Questions are being asked of how much longer Messi will spend on the books at Inter Miami, with no extension option in his contract being triggered as yet. There are reports to suggest that teams in the Saudi Pro League are readying big-money offers for the all-time great.