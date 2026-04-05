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Video: Fans leave, then return... Three dramatic minutes in the West Ham v Leeds match

West Ham vs Leeds
West Ham
Leeds
FA Cup
England

A thrilling encounter in the FA Cup quarter-finals… but the joy was short-lived

The match between West Ham and Leeds United at London’s Olympic Stadium on Sunday evening, in the FA Cup quarter-finals, was packed with drama, particularly in stoppage time.

Leeds United took a two-goal lead through Tanaka and Calvert-Lewin (penalty) in the 26th and 75th minutes, paving the way for a place in the semi-finals.

In the final minutes of the match, the West Ham fans left the stadium, having realised there was no hope of a comeback with their side two goals down.

But a miracle occurred in just three minutes, as West Ham equalised with two goals in the 90+3rd and 90+6th minutes through Matheus Fernandes and Axel Disasi.

When some of the fans who had left heard the cheers from those still in the stadium after the first goal, they returned to watch the equaliser from the stands amidst the Hammers’ fans’ wild celebrations.

Premier League
West Ham crest
West Ham
WHU
Wolverhampton Wanderers crest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Leeds crest
Leeds
LEE

The match went into extra time, and the comeback was almost complete when Valentín Castellanos scored West Ham’s third goal, but it was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Nothing changed in extra time, and the two sides went to a penalty shoot-out, which saw Leeds United emerge victorious (4-2).

Leeds United became the latest team to qualify for the FA Cup semi-finals, joining Manchester City, Chelsea and Southampton.

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