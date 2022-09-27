'Van Dijk does the least' - Liverpool star called out for 'very strange' Netherlands performances by Van Basten

Virgil van Dijk "does the least" during the Netherlands' build-up play, according to Marco van Basten, who says his performances have been "strange".

Van Dijk's defensive ability praised

Van Basten critical of his build-up play

Considers Timber as a 'top player'

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary former Oranjes striker still believes that the Liverpool star is his country's best defender, but feels he needs to do more to aid their cause going forward. At the same time, Van Basten has been impressed with Ajax's Jurrien Timber and says that his inclusion helps the national team to keep playing out from the back with ease.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Van Dijk is actually the best man, but does the least in terms of initiative. It is actually very strange that such a very good player does so little for the Dutch national team in the build-up," he told Ziggo Sport.

Van Basten added on Timber's recent impact for club and country: "Timber is a really good builder. Ajax really started to play well because of this man, and so did the Dutch national team. It is really thanks to him that we play so easily from the back. He is really a top player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van Dijk himself has praised Timber and argued that the 21-year-old is better than he was at the same age. The centre-back was linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer but ended up signing a new contract with Ajax. Timber admitted he was unsure about giving up Champions League football and decided moving in a World Cup year was not ideal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR VAN DIJK? The Dutch defender will get back to action with Liverpool against Brighton in the Premier League on October 1.