USWNT legend Lloyd set to retire

The 39-year-old star will conclude her career with four final friendlies with the national team

U.S. women's national team legend Carli Lloyd is set to retire at the end of the NWSL season.

Lloyd will play four final friendlies with the U.S., two in September and two in October, to finish off her iconic national team career while ending her club career at the conclusion of NJ/NY Gotham FC's NWSL campaign.

The 39-year-old star will look to add to her tally of 128 international goals in 312 caps, giving her the second-most international appearances in football history.

What was said?

“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships.” said Lloyd. “Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long.

“I would like to thank U.S. Soccer for helping to provide the opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime. I am forever grateful to have represented the crest and to be able to play for my country for the last 17 years,” said Lloyd. “I will continue to support and cheer this team on and continue to find ways to help grow the game and inspire the next generation.

“To end my career knowing my family was able to be by my side and share this last chapter with me could not have been any more special. We will all have a lot more time to spend together now, and especially with my husband Brian, who has been my rock and biggest support system for all these years. We are both looking forward to starting this next chapter of our lives without my everyday grind of training and playing, but I will most likely need to another outlet for my competitiveness! Perhaps that will be golf?”

