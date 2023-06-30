USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen responds to rumours he could leave Man City for Leicester

Manchester City's backup goalkeeper, Zack Steffen, was at the United Sports complex talking about his knee and his future plans.

WHAT HAPPENED? Steffen was present at the United Sports complex on Wednesday after they named a new turf field in honor of the former Columbus Crew player and his foundation, VOYCENOW. He spoke about his transfer plans and injury recovery.

WHAT THEY SAID: “All my friends told me about this Leicester [report], but I haven’t heard anything from my agent,” Steffen said about the rumours of him joining Leicester. “So my focus is just to get healthy and build a foundation of strength and then whatever else the Lord has for me, I’ll let him plan out.”

He further added about getting the surgery done on his knee, "It was needed, and this was the best time to do it. Hopefully, this is the last time I have to go underneath the knife.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The US international has been a backup goalkeeper at Man City who was sent out on back-to-back loans by the club. With the arrival of Stefan Ortega, he is now down the pecking order and is looking for a solution to get regular playing time.

WHAT NEXT FOR STEFFEN? The 28-year-old is still recovering from the meniscus operation that will keep him out till fall, making him miss this summer’s CONCACAF Nations League final.