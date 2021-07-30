USMNT & USWNT chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular U.S. soccer team songs

Load up on your knowledge of USMNT and USWNT chants so you can show your red, white and blue colors at the stadium

In addition to "The Star Spangled Banner", the United States soccer sides have some memorable chants.

So if you're headed out to see either the U.S. Men's National Team or USWNT, get these chants and songs memorized so you can be part of the ultimate fanfare.

I Believe That We Will Win!

I believe that we will win,

I believe that we will win,

I believe that we will win!

We Love Ya

We love ya, we love ya, we love ya,

And where you go we'll follow, we'll follow, we'll follow

'Cause we support the U.S., the U.S., the U.S.,

And that's the way we like it, we like it, we like it

Oh ooooh ooooh (x4)



Onward USA

Ooooh, ooooooh, ooooooooh,

Ooooh, ooooooh, ooooooooh,

Ooooh, ooooooh, ooooooooh,

Onward U-S-AAAAAAAAA

Power

U, S, AAAAAAAA

U, S, AAAAAAAA

U, S, AAAAAAAA

Come on USA, come on USA!

Oh When the Yanks Go Marching

Oh when the yanks (Oh when the yanks)

Go marching in (Go marching in)

Oh when the Yanks go marching in

Oh I want to be in that number

When the Yanks go marching in

Everywhere We Go

Everywhere we go (Everywhere we go)

People wanna know (People wanna know)

Who we are (Who we are)

So we tell them (So we tell them)

We are the U.S. (We are the U.S.)

The mighty, mighty U.S. (The mighty, mighty U.S.)

We are the U.S. (We are the U.S.)

The mighty, mighty U.S. (The mighty, mighty U.S.)

We are the U.S. (We are the U.S.)

U, S, AAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

God Bless America

God bless America, land that I love

Stand beside her and guide her

Through the night with the light from above

From the mountains to the prairies

To the oceans white with foam

God bless America, my home sweet home

God bless America, my home sweet home

Come on U.S. Score a Goal

Come on U.S. score a goal,

It's really that simple,

Put the ball into the net and we'll go freaking mental,

Lalalalala, lalalalala, la!

Twist and Shout

Well, shake it up, baby, now

Twist and shout

Come on, come on, come, come on, baby, now

Come on and work it on out

You know you twist, little girl

You know you twist so fine

Come on and twist a little closer now

And let me know that you're mine

Just Can't Get Enough

When I see the U.S., I go out of my head

I just can't get enough! I just can't get enough!

All those things you do to me and everything you said,

I just can't get enough! I just can't get enough!

We slip and slide as we fall in love,

And I just can't seem to get enough of-–

Do do-do-do-do-do-do

Do do-do-do-do-do-do

Do do-do-do-do-do-do

Do do-do-do-do-do-do

Do! Do! Do! Do!

Sha La La

Sha la la la laaaaaa

Oh, U S AAAAAAAA

Sha la la la laaaaaa

Oh, U S AAAAAAAA

Vamos Estados Unidos

Vamos Estados Unidos!

Esta noche, tenemos que ganar!

Hey, ho! Let's go!

Hey, ho! Let's go!

Star-Spangled Banner

Say, can you see

By the dawn's early light

What so proudly we hailed

At the twilight's last gleaming?

Whose broad stripes and bright stars

Through the perilous fight

O'er the ramparts we watched,

Were so gallantly, yeah, streaming?

And the rockets' red glare

The bombs bursting in air

Gave proof through the night

That our flag was still there

O say, does that star-spangled banner yet wave

O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave