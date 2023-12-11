When is the Champions League last 16 draw? Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the upcoming UCL Round of 16 draw.

The 2023/24 edition of the Uefa Champions League is on the verge of reaching the last 16 as multiple teams have already booked a ticket to the next round while some European heavyweights are still in the race.

While all four Spanish clubs entering the competition have earned themselves a spot in the Round of 16, two English clubs, Manchester United and Newcastle United, are on the verge of being knocked out in the group stages.

With the qualification draw still wide open and four spots yet to fill it'll be crucial to see what the last round of the group stages has to offer and who'll miss out before the all-important UCL Round of 16 draw touted to take place in Switzerland next week.

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about the UCL Round of 16 draw, including how to watch, the teams involved and more.

When is the UCL Round of 16 draw?

Date: Monday, December 18 , 2023 Time: 11:00 am GMT / 6:00 am ET TV & stream: TNT Sports, Paramount+, UEFA.com

The draw for the Uefa Champions League Round of 16 stage will be held on Monday, December 18, 2023 in the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

It's scheduled to take place at 11:00 am GMT in the UK and 6 am ET in the USA.

How to watch the UCL Round of 16 draw - live stream & TV channel

Country TV & stream United Kingdom TNT Sports United States Paramount+

In the UK, the draw will be broadcasted on TNT Sports.

In the U.S., the draw will be available to stream live on Paramount+.

Alternatively, viewers can also stream the draw on UEFA's official website i.e UEFA.com

Which teams are in the UCL Round of 16 draw?

12 teams have earned themselves a spot in the knockout stages of the 2023-24 UCL campaign with four spots still up for grabs.

Arsenal Atletico Madrid Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund FC Barcelona Inter Lazio Manchester City PSV Eindhoven RB Leipzig Real Madrid Real Sociedad TBA TBA TBA TBA

You can see the results and fixtures of the 2023-24 Uefa Champions League here.

When will the UCL Round of 16 games be played?

The Round of 16 will be played over the course of almost a month with the first leg of the respective fixtures scheduled to be played from 13th to 21st February 2024 and the second leg tipped to be played from 5th to 13th March 2024.

