Tottenham secure €60m deal to sign Real Betis star Lo Celso

have reached a deal to sign midfielder Giovani Lo Celso in a deal worth €60 million (£55.4m/$67.4m).

Goal can confirm that the Spanish outfit are set to announce the international's departure on Wednesday evening after a breakthrough was made in the negotiations between the two clubs.

Article continues below

Lo Celso has been a target of Tottenham's all summer after his impressive loan spell at Betis from last season.

Betis took up the option to pay the €25m (£21.6m/$28.2m) clause to secure the 23-year-old's services at the end of the campaign, and are now set to more than double their money in the space of three months.

More to follow...