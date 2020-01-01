Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more
Tottenham Hotspur are up against Germany's RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Thursday.
Jose Mourinho's charges have had a poor campaign domestically by their standards so far but will fancy their chances against the Bundesliga outift.
TV channel, live stream and start time
1) Laos, Cambodia and Thailand
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|3:00am
|Click Here
|
N/A
2) Philippines
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|4:00am
|Click Here
|
N/A
3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|4:00am
|N/A
|
beIN Sports
4) Taiwan
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|4:00am
|N/A
|
ELTA
Squad, lineup and team news
Tottenham possible starting lineup:
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeeper
|Hugo Lloris
|Defenders
|Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Japhet Tanganga
|Midfielders
|Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli
|Forwards
|Steven Bergwijn, Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura
Harry Kane and Mouss Sissoko are ruled out of this game while Erik Lamela and Ben Davies are doubtful.
RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeeper
|Peter Gulacsi
|Defenders
|Lukas Klostermann, Ethan Ampadu, Marcel Halstenberg, Angelino
|Midfielders
|Tyler Adams, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Emil Forsberg
|Forward
|Timo Werner, Christopher Nkunku
Kevin Kampl, Ibrahima Konate and Willi Orban are injured while Dayot Upamecano is suspended.
Match Preview
Tottenham managed to scrape through the group stages from a group containing Bayern Munich, Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade. Leipzig, on the other hand, topped their group which had the likes of Lyon, Benfica and Zenit.
Spurs' form has been patchy at best under Mourinho but they did notch a morale-boosting win against Manchester City in the Premier League and the Portuguese manager will use it as a launchpad for another European run.
This is only Leipzig's third European campaign but Julian Nagelsmann and his young squad will be fancying themselves. The likes of Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg will be key for Leipzig in attack.
Though captain Willi Orban is injured and Dayot Upamecano is suspended, the likes of Marcel Halstenberg and Ethan Ampadu will have to step up.
Tottenham will miss Harry Kane's presence up front but their pace on the counter will be something Leipzig will have to wary of.