Tottenham DESPERATE to tie Harry Kane to a new contract to stave off transfer interest from Manchester United

Tottenham are not even contemplating the sale of Harry Kane and are trying to tie him down to a new contract with his current deal expiring.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane's future continues to be the subject of intense debate amid Tottenham's failure to win a trophy once again and their season being reduced to the sole objective of finishing in the Premier League's top four. However, The Athletic report that despite the disappointment and disarray around the club, Spurs are desperate to keep Kane and are not even contemplating the idea of a sale.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United's hunt for a new centre-forward continues to be one of football's worst kept secrets, with the Red Devils likely to make a striker signing their number one priority this summer. They continue to be heavily linked to Kane, with the report claiming he is among the main options being considered by the club. However, Tottenham's total focus is tying Kane down to a new deal, with his current one expiring in the summer of 2024.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The future of the 29-year-old - who is chasing down the Premier League's all-time scoring record currently held by Alan Shearer - has long been up for debate, with a move to Manchester City in the summer of 2021 failing to materialise due to City not wanting to pay Daniel Levy's asking price. But with him now entering the final 12 months of his current deal, interested parties are in a stronger position should Kane not sign new terms, like he did in 2018. German giants Bayern Munich have also been linked.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? While his - and manager Antonio Conte's - futures are up in the air, the sole focus on Spurs remains to qualify for next season's Champions League. It remains to be seen if they will be able to convince their star man to agree to another new deal.