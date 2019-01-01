Tottenham agree £25m Sessegnon deal

The north Londoners have reached an agreement over the signing of the Fulham defender, with Josh Onomah heading in the opposite direction

Ryan Sessegnon is heading to to undergo a medical after Spurs agreed a £25 million deal (€27m/$30m) with .

The agreement also involves Josh Onomah heading to the Championship club as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bring in more fresh faces on deadline day.

Sessegnon pushed for a move away from his boyhood club as his contract had just one year left to run, with the transfer due to be finalised before the 5pm deadline for English clubs.

There had been slow progress with talks all summer although Onomah's inclusion in the deal led to a decisive breakthrough.

Sessegnon is regarded as one of English football's top talents and was part of the squad for the Under-21 European Championship.

He burst onto the scene at Craven Cottage as a 16-year-old, scoring 21 goals in 75 Championship appearances for the Cottagers over two seasons.

The left-back, who can also play as a winger, struggled to repeat that form following Fulham's promotion to the Premier League last season, however, as he found the net on just two occasions in his 35 appearances.

Onomah, meanwhile, was keen to move to Fulham after only making 32 appearances for boyhood club Spurs, with him having moved further down the first-team pecking order.

The 22-year-old academy graduate spent last year on loan at and he also had a temporary spell at before that.

Spurs want to add further talent to their squad before the window closes and Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has also agreed on a move to the Champions League finalists.

Pochettino's side have also reached a €70m (£65m/$78m) agreement with Juventus for Paulo Dybala although it appears unlikely they will be able to match the Argentine's wage demands.

Philippe Coutinho is another who is on the north London club's radar, with Barcelona keen to secure a loan agreement with the Premier League club to allow them to focus their attentions on re-signing Neymar.

Like the Dybala transfer, though, there is more scepticism that a move will actually go ahead, hence Spurs's decision to push on with talks for Betis star Lo Celso.