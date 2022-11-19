'Too severe' - Lewandowski reacts to being handed three-man ban for Barcelona

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski says the three-match ban he was given for a red card against Osasuna is unnecessarily long.

Lewandowski sent off against Osasuna

Banned for three matches

Striker says ban is "too long"

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker was sent off for two yellow cards in his side's La Liga clash this month, with the disciplinary board confirming he was banned for three games partly because of a gesture he made as he went off. Lewandowski, though, feels hard done by and insists the gesture he made was aimed at Barca coach Xavi.

WHAT THEY SAID: "An excessive sanction, too severe. It's too long," he told reporters on Friday. "But [the gesture] wasn't for him, it was for the coach, everyone knows it, because it was in his direction and not the referee."

The Poland star has denied suggestions that he was given such a long suspension to weaken Barca ahead of crucial games, adding: "I don't think that the Committee in Madrid has sanctioned me with more games because they are important matches for Barcelona, ​​against Espanyol and Atletico, I simply think it is too high."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca have appealed against the suspension so the 34-year-old could see his ban reduced before his side return to La Liga action on December 31.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI? The striker will compete at the World Cup in Qatar with Poland this year, starting the campaign with a game against Mexico on November 22.